Holidays and heritage

CORALIE CHARRIOL, chief executive officer and creative director of Charriol, and daughter of the brand’s founder, the late Philippe Charriol, was in the Philippines to spread a little holiday cheer.

We said “little,” but it was actually quite a grand gesture: on Nov. 13, Ms. Charriol opened the installation of a giant Charriol snow globe at 11th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street, in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig. Much taller than the average man (taller even than a former basketball player in attendance), it stands on a purple base matching the brand’s signature plum color, with some familiar motifs (the logo and the twisted cable bracelet) within.

Ms. Charriol was also here to launch their holiday collection and open a new store at Central Square in BGC (it had been moved from the first floor to the second). The holiday collection includes a new watch: the Bijoux Montre Mariner Watch. Drawing from nautical heritage, its sculpted mariner-link bracelet is crafted in radiant metal tones with engraved torsade details; the piece is elevated by a luminous mother-of-pearl dial and diamond accents.

“I took over the brand about six years ago when my father passed away,” said Ms. Charriol in a speech. “Every year, I really try to bring the best possible designs, the best watches, and tell the best stories.”

While the Swiss brand relies heavily on heritage, it is relatively young with a founding date of 1983. The brand was created after the senior Charriol left an executive position at a much-older brand. “It’s young heritage, but it is still passed down from family to family,” she told BusinessWorld, noting the similarity between passing down her father’s heritage to her, representing the second generation. “I hope it goes to the third.”

“I do feel like I’m putting my own flair to the brand,” she noted.

It would be noted that while the brand employs classical designs that could be enjoyed by any person at any age, Charriol also has pieces that reflect the aesthetics of the younger generation, notably Gen Z, finding their footing in the luxury world. “The youngest, I think, is the hardest (to sell to),” she said, alluding to a story of a family of multiple generations visiting a Charriol store, and each finding a piece for themselves.

“I think that’s still heritage though,” she said. “You’re still passing family values down from one generation to the next,” she said.

The 11th Ave. snow globe will stay up until Dec. 13 before traveling to SM Mall of Asia from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15.

To make the holidays even more special, Charriol is also offering a Gift With Purchase promotion: with a minimum single-receipt purchase worth P40,000 in any Charriol boutique nationwide, customers will receive an exclusive Charriol Snow Globe. — Joseph L. Garcia