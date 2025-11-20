Dining In/Out (11/20/25)

1 of 5

Penang takes over Pen’s Bar

BACKDOOR BODEGA in Penang, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2022 and 2024, is lending two of their stars, Yun Shen Koh and Thaneshkumar Sivakumar for a takeover at The Peninsula Manila’s The Bar on Nov. 21. Expect drinks from Remy Martin and Cointreau flowing from 8 p.m. to midnight. For inquiries, call 8887-2888 loc. 6694 or e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com.

DTF marks 10 years with dimsum basket

DIN TAI FUNG’s Xiaolongbao Day returns with a special XLB Basket to celebrate 10 years in the Philippines. For a limited time only, Din Tai Fung Philippines will celebrate DTF Xiaolongbao Day, bringing diners a special XLB Birthday Basket featuring five mainstay flavors and five XLB Day comeback flavors from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3. Guests can order The Birthday Basket for P985 at all Din Tai Fung shops for dine-in only. This limited time offer features five mainstay Xiaolongbao flavors: Pork, Pork Xiaolongbao with Nomad Caviar, Chili Crab and Shrimp Xiaolongbao, Pork and Truffle Xiaolongbao, Foie Gras and Chicken Xiaolongbao. The others, from the Flavors of Asia XLBs, inspired by regional cuisines and released in previous XLB Days celebrations, include Prawn Tom Yum, Pork Kurobuta Ramen, Scallop and Prawn Laksa, Wagyu Pho, and Wagyu Mala Xiaolongbao. Each shop will only serve 100 baskets a day.

Starbucks planner out now

STARBUCKS Philippines is celebrating 23 years of a holiday tradition with the return of its Starbucks Traditions Collection — which, yes, includes the planner. Customers can already begin collecting stickers through the Starbucks PH App or QR Promo Card to redeem pieces from the 2026 collection. This year’s theme, “Invite Joy,” is an invitation back to the familiar comfort of a coffeehouse. Customers can collect one e-sticker for every purchase of a Tall, Grande, or Venti handcrafted beverage through the Starbucks PH App or QR Promo Card. After collecting 18 stickers, they can redeem their choice of 2026 Starbucks Traditions Planner: the 2026 Siren Planner with Carrier in charcoal and onyx; or the daily planner and its matching leather carrier which includes a sleek pen. Other gifts include the cold cup, tumbler, or mug. Stickers can now be collected in all Starbucks stores nationwide. To have a closer look at the 2026 Starbucks Traditions and new holiday offers, visit www.starbuckstraditions.ph.

Joel’s Place unveils a holiday hamper collection

JOEL’S PLACE has unveiled a holiday hamper collection that includes a variety of versions for different recipients. For those who love to host and cook, the selection ranges from La Dolce Passata (P999) to The Big Paella Celebration (P3,499) to the Gusto Hamper (P5,999). For friends and family who prefer to enjoy rather than prepare, there are ready-to-eat offerings like the Signature Snack Box (P2,599) and the premium Curated Cravings Hamper (P9,999). For wellness buffs there are options like the Coconut Collective (P899) and the Merry Harvest (P2,999). Beyond these ready-made hampers, customers can create their own, filling bayongs, red baskets, or picnic hampers with their favorite gourmet finds. Assembling a holiday feast is also an option with ready-to-serve meals. These include the Smoked Salmon Board, the Best of Season Platter, Salmon Wellington in Golden Pastry, the Roast Beef Belly Feast, the Crispy Crunchy Lechon Belly, Roast Duck Breast with Pancakes and Hoisin, and the Festive Flame-Grilled Feast. For dessert, there’s the Biscoff Icebox Dream Cake or the Sticky Toffee Cake. The celebration continues with the Holiday Bakehouse line, featuring the Christmas Tree Croissant, Ribbon Pain Suisse, and gourmet cookie jars filled with Dark Fig & Nut Choco and Food for the Gods Biscotti. Details on the Christmas collection, pricing, and customization options can be found at joelsplace.com.

Taco Bell spices it up

TACO BELL is serving up the new Cheesy Lava sauce in featured items like the Cheesy Lava Crunchy Taco Supreme (starts at P159), made with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, and Cheesy Lava sauce inside a crispy taco shell. There’s also the Cheesy Lava Grilled Stuft Burrito (starts at P219), made with seasoned beef, Mexican rice, a two-cheese blend, and the signature Cheesy Lava sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. For sharing, try the Cheesy Lava BBQ Nachos Supreme (starts at P199), made with seasoned nacho chips topped with beef, cheese sauce, sour cream, diced tomato, and a layer of Cheesy Lava sauce. There are also the Cheesy Lava Beef Quesadilla (P199) and the Cheesy Lava Loaded Fries (starts at P299). Diners can add an extra serving of the fiery Cheesy Lava sauce for P39. The Cheesy Lava Crunchy Taco Supreme, Grilled Stuft Burrito, and Beef Quesadilla can come as a combo with a side of Nacho Sprinkle and a 12oz soda for an additional P70. Shareable items like the Cheesy Lava Nachos Supreme and Loaded Fries can also be paired with a 12oz soda for P30 more. Available at Taco Bell store for dine-in and take-out orders. They can also be ordered for delivery via Grabfood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo (prices may vary).