Arts & Culture (11/19/25)

SinagLarawan’s top prizes for 2025 photo contest

SINAGLARAWAN has concluded its 2025 photo contest with the Isa sa Isla photo exhibit opening and awarding ceremony. The annual nationwide photo competition had over 480 entries this year by photographers from all over the Philippines. An initiative of JTI Philippines Community Investment, it awarded the grand prize to the evocative image Patron Saint of the Mariners by Kurt Austin Garcia of photo club Raw and Untitled PH. He took home P150,000 and a trophy, as well as P30,000 and a certificate for his photo club. Jessie Eno’s Harvest from the Crown Jewel was named first runner-up, receiving P120,000 and a trophy, with P25,000 and a certificate for their photo club Putowalkers. The Current’s Common Ground by Missy Keith Acbang was second runner-up, with a P100,000 cash prize and trophy, and with the photo club Samahan ng mga Litratista sa Rizal receiving P20,000 and a certificate.

News anchor guidebook released

THE BOOK On Air Na! Pinoy News Anchors Live!, the first comprehensive guidebook on news anchoring in the country, has been released by its publisher, the University of Santo Tomas (UST). Written by Jose Maria G. Carlos, former Assistant Vice-President for News at CNN Philippines, the book traces the evolution of news anchoring in Philippine media, delving into the ethical, editorial, and production challenges that news anchors face today. It also examines the critical success factors behind building an effective and credible career in news broadcasting, drawing from over 40 years of experience in broadcast journalism and insights from 31 past and present news anchors representing leading networks. More information can be found on the UST Publishing House’s pages.

National Poetry Challenge runs this week

A DAILY national poetry challenge is ongoing until Nov. 20, giving writers a chance to win cash prizes and get published. Now on its fourth year, the competition, spearheaded by the poets’ organization Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika at Anyo, book publisher San Anselmo Publications, Inc., and the Quezon City Local Government, is open to all Filipino poets and poetry-lovers. The 2025 edition runs until Nov. 20, two days before the birthday of Jose Corazon de Jesus, or Huseng Batute, king of the balagtasan (poetry joust). To join, visit the Facebook page of San Anselmo Publications, Inc., and look for the daily poetry prompt and guidelines. Poems can be commented on the post. Five shortlisted winners can win P1,000 each. For more information about the National Poetry Challenge, visit https://www.facebook.com/sananselmopress.

Modified Signals concert at The M

AS PART of the experimental sound scene, Jigger Cruz, Seething Mass (Arvin Nogueras + Maia Reyes), and Pow Martinez are converging for a night of original compositions and improvised collisions on Nov. 22 at The Metropolitan Museum of the Philippines (also known as The M), at 30th St., BGC, Taguig. Through a hybrid mix of synthesizers, drum machines, and analog tools, the artists will “sculpt an atmosphere that slips between clarity and distortion, with interplay between machine-driven precision and human expression.” The night begins at 6 p.m. Ticket details can be found at The Metropolitan Museum of Manila’s site and pages. The concert coincides with Jigger Cruz’s ongoing mid-career exhibit, Hail Holy Eyes at The M.

Filipinas Heritage Library hosts book hunt challenge

THE FILIPINAS Heritage Library is holding a book hunt challenge until next month. It invites visitors to pick a question from their display to become a book detective. Answers to the questions can be hunted down in the library’s featured books section. The hunt is open to anyone at the Ayala Museum Lobby. No admission fee is required. It runs until Dec. 20. The Ayala Museum is at Greenbelt at Makati Ave., Makati.

2 exhibits opening at Silverlens

SILVERLENS MANILA is presenting lumalalim sa kababawan, lumulutang sa kalaliman (deep in the shallows, afloat in the depths), Poklong Anading’s solo exhibition, and Eight Views From The Border, Carina Santos’ solo exhibition. Both open on Nov. 20. Mr. Anading’s show features the intermingling of upcycled materials with new art expressions, combining discoveries from his diving forays with initiatives to restore coral reefs and their habitats, and his own exploration of materials — objects, video, photographs, and drawings. Meanwhile, Ms. Santos’ show features eight of her “pour paintings,” or abstract paintings that conjure up memories of terrains and skies, echoing her background as a graphic designer with a collage-like approach to magazine layout and as a visual communicator that delved into oil painting. Both exhibitions run until Dec. 20 at Silverlens Manila, 2263 Chino Roces Ave., Makati City.

Manila House mounts concert for HearLife-Verein

ON Dec. 1, Manila House Private Members Club will host A Christmas Overture, a fundraising concert in support of HearLife-Verein. Featured artists are singers Evangeline Ng Lao, Lucia Caterina J. Boschi, Tara Bahukhandi, Mavis Jane Tan, Sherine Ann Koa, and pianist Sharlene Morta, a MED-EL Cochlear implant user. Accompanying them are violinist Mary Joyce San Juan, viola player Lauro Valentino Cad, cellist Irvin Roie So, flutist Raymundo O. Sison, and international concert pianist Dr. Abelardo Galang II. Proceeds will benefit HearLife-Verein, a nonprofit organization supporting the hearing and speech rehabilitation of children with cochlear implants, as well as deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, through professional development offerings to their medical carers and comprehensive support to their families. Tickets are priced at P2,700 for members and P3,000 for guests. For reservations, e-mail reservations@manilahouseinc.com.

Sandbox reveals cast of Spring Awakening

OPENING in February 2026, Spring Awakening will mark The Sandbox Collective’s first production under Sab Jose-Gregorio’s leadership. With book and lyrics by Steven Sater, music by Duncan Sheik, and based on the play by Frank Wedekind, this adaptation will mix Philippine theater veterans and rising stars, 20 years after the play’s first premiere on Broadway. Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Ana Abad Santos will share the role of Adult Woman. Audie Gemora will step into the role of Adult Man. Taking the stage alongside them are Nacho Tambunting and Alex Diaz who share the role of Melchior Gabor; Nic Chien and Omar Uddin who alternate as Moritz Stiefel; and Sheena Belarmino who will play Wendla Bergmann. The creative team includes director Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, musical director Ejay Yatco, and choreographer Nunoy Van Den Burgh. Spring Awakening is set to be the inaugural show of The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, Makati. The show will run from Feb. 13 until March 22. Tickets are now available on Ticket2Me (tinyurl.com/SandboxSpring2026).