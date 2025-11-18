Entertainment News (11/18/25)

1 of 9

HK Disneyland holds Christmas concert series

AS PART of its 20th anniversary celebration this year, Hong Kong (HK) Disneyland is inviting guests to step into Christmas festivities from Nov. 14 to Jan. 6, 2026. As part of the Disney Live in Concert series, the park is presenting Disney Legend Live in Concert, featuring Lea Salonga in a one-night-only performance on Jan. 10, 2026, under the lights of the Castle of Magical Dreams. She will be joined by other Disney Princesses performing timeless Disney classics, accompanied by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and the Hong Kong Disneyland Band, conducted by Gerard Salonga.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER holds virtual reality concert

GEN Z boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced their virtual reality (VR) concert, <TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT: HEART ATTACK>. It will be shown in Manila exclusively at Gateway Cineplex from Dec. 8 to 24. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 22 at noon via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets. The show, presented by Wilbros Live, is set against the backdrop of a real-world fantasy that begins on a campus and traverses diverse spaces and times.

Soupstar Music closes 25th year with caps, concert

SOUPSTAR is celebrating its 25th year in the Philippine music industry with a partnership with global lifestyle brand New Era. The result is a limited-edition cap which aims to bridge music, street culture, and contemporary Filipino lifestyle. Soupstar will also hold a thanksgiving concert in Eton City, Sta. Rosa, Laguna, on Nov. 29. It will be headlined by Moonstar88, who also celebrated the 25th anniversary of their iconic hit “Torete” this year. The band is gearing up to release new material in 2026.

Romance Surely Tomorrow to premiere on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO has officially announced the premiere of Surely Tomorrow, a new Korean romance series starring Park Seo-jun and Won Ji-an. Directed by Lim Hyun-ook and written by Yu Young-ah, it promises to explore the complexities of love, timing, and fate. Set to debut on Dec. 6, the series will be available in over 240 countries and territories, with new episodes released every Saturday and Sunday.

Mamoru Hosoda’s Scarlet in cinemas in December

JAPANESE filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda, known for artistic and emotional animated films like Summer Wars and Mirai, will be releasing his new film this December. Scarlet, a time-bending tale about a princess seeking revenge for her father’s death and who awakens in a mysterious afterlife, will blend different art styles to complement the themes of traveling to different timelines. It arrives in Philippine cinemas on Dec. 10 via Columbia Pictures.

OPM stars headline New Year’s Eve countdown

NEWPORT World Resorts’ New Year’s Eve celebration — The Grand Countdown to 2026 — will have a star-studded lineup led by global and homegrown superstars: Jessica Sanchez, Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Matteo Guidicelli, Cup of Joe, Amiel Sol, Earl Agustin, Janine Teñoso, GAT, and Raya. The show will be hosted by Billy Crawford. Tickets, priced from P15,000 to P25,000, are now available online via tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/the-grand-countdown-to-2026 and at the Newport World Resorts Box Office.

The Good Doctor gets adapted for Filipino audience

CREAZION STUDIOS, in collaboration with MediaQuest, is bringing a Filipino adaptation of the globally acclaimed medical drama The Good Doctor which will air exclusively on TV5 in 2026. It will star Iñigo Pascual in the titular role. Originally produced by the Korean Broadcasting System, The Good Doctor has been adapted for several countries, including the US, Japan, Turkey, and Hong Kong.

First sensory lab opening at SM Supermalls

IN LINE with its mission to create a mall for all, SM Supermalls will soon open the first-ever SM Sensory Lab at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City. This is a dedicated space designed to provide a calm and comfortable environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities, including those with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, and anxiety disorder. It is part of SM Cares’ advocacy for persons with disabilities.

Spotify hosts IV OF SPADES fan experience

SPOTIFY was involved in the most recent big reunion in Philippine pop music, the return of IV OF SPADES with their latest album, Andalucia. The event was a mix of immersive in-app storytelling and an exclusive premium fan experience. It included a “Hall of Memories,” a walkthrough of the band’s most popular eras, with four creative rooms inspired by each member of the group. IV OF SPADES also performed many songs from their new album. Spotify led up to this with “TV of Spades,” an interactive experience in the app.