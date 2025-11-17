Shop and help scholars with the Zobel de Ayala sisters

1 of 2

THIS YEAR’S Designers’ Holiday Bazaar (DHB) promises to be the biggest one yet.

The project was first mounted 12 years ago by Beatriz “Bea” Zobel, Jr., with her sister Sofia Zobel Elizalde joining later. The pair are daughters of industrialist Jaime Zobel de Ayala, and sisters of the family-named company’s executives Jaime Augusto and Fernando. This year’s DHB will have more than 100 exhibitors, and will be held simultaneously in two of the family corporation’s malls: Glorietta and Greenbelt 5, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7.

“First time, ever,” said Ms. Zobel of the fact that they have attracted 110 exhibitors, speaking during a press conference at the family’s Ayala Museum on Nov. 3. Her sister said, “We’re very, very excited. We’ve never had the bazaar in two locations.”

“The money we get, it goes to our deserving scholars,” said Ms. Zobel. Now in its 12th year, DHB continues its philanthropic efforts in two ways: by supporting local brands and by raising funds for Ayala Foundation, Inc. (AFI) and STEPS foundation scholars.

Ms. Elizalde said, “Bea and I can’t do what we do in helping and giving back without Ayala Foundation’s incredible support. They helped identify the children that really need the help and support.”

To date, through the AFI x DHB Scholarship, 25 students have been able to complete their studies (Grade 7 to college), three of whom are now college graduates building meaningful careers in education, business, and healthcare. At the same time, young classical dancers trained under the STEPS Scholarship Foundation have gone on to perform with prestigious companies such as Ballet Manila, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, the Alberta Ballet, and the American Ballet Theater.

Bazaar exhibitors that deal in fashion include PIOPIO (founded by Ms. Zobel’s own daughter Paloma; her mother proudly wore some of her items, made through partnering with artisans in local communities), Earl Gariando, R. Filart, KitSilver Jewelry, and J. Makitalo.

Under Holiday Decor, there are Alriver, Mallows Collection, and Natureline Enterprise. DHB also presents Chrysara Nest, and Allora Manila, which offers rosaries, crosses, and other faith-inspired wearables. For home decor year-round, the lineup includes T’nalak, Mabolo Flower Shop, Osmundo Furniture Gallery, E. Murio Manila, and Sarimanok Antiques.

Food also gets space with Heny Sison Desserterie, Flour Pot, Auro Chocolate Cafe, Tsaa Laya, and Sonya’s Secret Garden.

Finally, DHB’s wellness and beauty goods include Cathy + Bee’s handcrafted candles and essentials; Lumi Candles Philippines’ candles, reed diffusers, and parfums; Esscentials Manila’s candles and home sprays; and For Keeps Clean Beauty’s hand and body bars.

GCash and Globe (also part of the Zobel de Ayala family’s business units) will also unveil business innovations at the bazaar. This year, GCash for Business is launching PocketPay and SoundPay there. These two new payment solutions are designed to help micro, small and medium enterprises embrace digital transactions. PocketPay allows businesses to turn their smartphones into secure, cashless POS machines with no costly equipment or complicated setup required. Alternately, SoundPay offers a portable QR payment solution that confirms transactions through instant voice alerts, allowing business owners to manage payments hands-free and without disrupting customer service.

Globe will allow patrons to enjoy offers from Globe and Globe At Home during the bazaar, while Globe Platinum customers can unwind at a Globe Platinum lounge and apply for a Platinum line to get special gifts.

A lot of the exhibitors come from the sisters’ own travels around the country, with participating artisans from Nueva Vizcaya, the Cordilleras, and Mindoro. “I have very much in my heart the communities. It really trickles down to the grassroots. That is for me, very important: that it’s not just one person that’s making a living out of this: it’s a whole community that makes a livelihood out of this,” said Ms. Zobel.

“If you are a small business out there, and if you believe in your product, please get in touch with us,” Ms. Elizalde added. “It’s just wonderful how you can really enjoy locally made products, and you can have fun with it,” she said, pointing out that her bag was made by local leatherworkers The Leather Studio Manila; hers bears a hand-painted sorbetero (local ice cream) cart. “Really, we’re so proud to wear Filipino.”

But she emphasizes: “The more money we can raise; the more kids we can help.”

— Joseph L. Garcia