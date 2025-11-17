Style (11/17/25)

1 of 4

Fendi offers its Pre-Collection Spring/Summer 2026

FENDI has released the Pre-Collection SS 2026, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi. The women’s collection offers flashbacks to Jackie Onassis in Rome and Studio 54 in New York fused with sartorial sportswear. The palette is drawn from the last days of disco, with turquoise and mandarin, slate blue and blush pink, with dappled shades of coffee, burgundy, black and white. Tailoring fabrics are cut in rakish volumes, from a peak lapel blazer with a matching ra-ra skirt to boxy city shorts or oversize trousers with a high cuff. Zip-through parachute pants come in glossy taffeta, and silk cotton parkas sport velvet or corduroy lapels. Prim shirts extend into box-pleat kilts under hooded patch-pocket taffeta coatdresses, as pencil skirts unzip like bomber jackets. Polka dot patterns are abstracted across the collection, starting with the deep neckline, ruffled peplum and all. Taffeta bubble skirts and bustiers are splashed with hand-drawn spots. A speckled “moth wing” motif appears in taffeta, intarsia and shaved shearling, culminating in embroidered evening dresses that sparkle with micro sequins. For men, Venturini Fendi extends the party with relaxed jewel-toned layers and boyish silhouettes. There are velvet tuxedos with detached satin lapels, moth print shirts, and jacquard denim jeans. A denim cashmere caban, silicone-bonded patent leather parkas and garment-dyed corduroy trucker jackets are a conscious call-and-repeat with the women’s collection. The women’s accessories riff on the season’s abstract variety of Falena pattern, with butterfly wing-embroidered or sequined Baguette styles, shaved shearling and intarsia Peekaboo versions, and speckled peppered moth prints appearing on the soft Fendi Spy bag. In smooth calfskin, the new “keep-all” tote slides on adjustable shoulder straps finished with FF logo hardware, and the Baguette appears as a slim FF buckle clutch. Arched-heel peep-toe sandals and two-tone calfskin court shoes play with vivid colors, and Colibrì pumps are finished with soft satin bows. Articulated O’Lock brooches and FF earrings designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi are dotted with pearls, bows and crystals forming a unique and precious choreography. For men, accessories echo the season’s palette from burnished burgundy lug-soled lace-ups to flat FF buckled loafers, a Falena print FENDI Lui duffel bag and the wearable Baguette bag in soft calfskin leather, and the Peekaboo in an upcycled patchwork of Cuoio Romano leather. The collection is now available at Fendi boutiques and on fendi.com.

Robinsons Department Store offers stackable discounts

STARTING this November until Dec. 31, shoppers at Robinsons Department Store can avail of up to 70% off on select items, as well as stackable promos when they purchase from its Holiday Catalog and other sections. This means that shoppers can combine discounts, cashback, and other offers to save up and get more value with every purchase. Throughout the holiday season, shoppers can enjoy exclusive savings, installment perks, and loyalty rewards both in-store and via LazMall, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. Robinsons Department Store’s Shop Now, Pay Later promo (ongoing until Dec. 31) offers flexible payment options with 0% interest for up to three months for a minimum spend of P3,000. There are also limited-time promos, like Red Fridays every Friday until Nov. 28, which give shoppers P200 off and 2X GoRewards Points for every minimum spend of P3,500. Likewise, shoppers get payday discounts with the Holiday Savings promo on Nov. 29 to 30. They can get P500 off and 100 GoRewards points for a minimum spend of P7,000. RCBC Credit Card holders can also get up to P700 cashback for a minimum spend of P5,000 straight transaction or P10,000 installment. If paying with GCash for a minimum spend of P1,000, shoppers can enjoy P100 off their purchase. Then there is the Robinsons Department Store’s Shop & Win Holiday Rafflewhere shoppers have a chance to win a P1-million cash prize, a Vespa S125, and shopping sprees.

Montblanc releases Happy Holidays capsule

THIS YEAR’S Happy Holidays capsule collection pays homage to Montblanc’s heritage of writing and travel. The collection pieces feature a hand-drawn illustration inspired by the Montblanc archives. The illustration captures a traveling couple at the foot of the Mont Blanc mountain, surrounded by vintage planes, trains, and letters in flight. The capsule collection features a tote, a mini crossbody bag, and a clutch crafted in embroidered ivory canvas with black leather detailing. The seasonal collection is further completed with a #MY4810 trolley in the cabin size, as well as a pen pouch and notebook in printed Sartorial leather. Meanwhile, Montblanc offers its leather goods collection. Crafted in supple grain leather in an earthy khaki shade, the document case echoes the details of a fountain pen nib through its stitching, zip pullers, and handle detailing. With top handles and a detachable shoulder strap, it offers a blend of practicality and sartorial refinement. The Montblanc Companion backpack, in khaki-colored grain leather, has thoughtfully arranged external zipped pockets for effortless organization. Suitable for short trips and overnight escapes, the Weekender is available in noisette-colored grain leather or khaki-hued corteccia leather finished with a gradient sfumato finish. The compact Montblanc Envelope Clutch in black or noisette-colored grain leather is accented with Meisterstück calfskin leather detailing. The clutch can also be worn by a wrist strap, while an open back pocket offers convenient access to essentials. Completing the leather goods assortment, the Montblanc Companion Crossbody Bag provides lightweight versatility in khaki-colored grain leather, with nib-shaped side cutouts showcasing a subtle signature of Montblanc’s design language. Montblanc is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City. For more information, visit Rustans.com

Pilipinas Shell Foundation launches textile circulatory hub

THE Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI), in partnership with ANTHILL, Maybank Foundation, and the Quezon City local government unit, officially launched the Manila Circularity Hub under the ReShell: Weaving Waste Project located at the Payatas Controlled Disposal Facility. Re-Shell: Weaving Waste is a two-year initiative under Shell LiveWire that transforms textile waste into reusable materials such as uniforms and corporate giveaways, reducing landfill and ocean waste. The hub features 10 looms, five of which are sponsored by Shell, and will train 10 women from Payatas to become community weavers equipped with sustainable livelihood skills. Additionally, 10 mothers from the non-profit organization Dear Me will receive sewing training to enhance their skills and increase their income opportunities.

Holiday gifts from Doughnut, Ipanema, and Zaxy

DISCOVER presents from Doughnut, Ipanema, and Zaxy — three brands that offer design, comfort, and creativity. Born in 2010 from a graduation trip in search of the perfect travel bag, Doughnut has grown into a global lifestyle brand. The You-Niverse Series features pop-color trims, vegan leather details, and a water-repellent finish, while the Voyager Beyond the Horizon Series is made with a puffy, water-repellent nylon design that balances comfort and sophistication. Doughnut is also introducing the Gossamer and Gossamer Tiny bags as part of the Small Wins Club. These dumpling-shaped crossbody bags feature recycled, water-repellent materials, magnetic and drawstring closures, multifunction slots, and Doughnut’s signature star-shaped charm. Meanwhile, Ipanema has its Hello Kitty and Friends collection featuring playful candy stripes and Hello Kitty in her classic outfit. Finally, there is Zaxy, a 100% vegan and cruelty-free Brazilian footwear brand established in 2009. The brand welcomes the holidays with a mix of modern silhouettes, glossy finishes, and metallic accents. The Zaxy Nina has dainty designs and whimsical details like satin textures, bow accents, heart embellishments, and flower appliqués in a candy-colored palette. Shop Doughnut, Ipanema, and Zaxy in-store, or online at doughnutphilippines.com, ipanema.ph, zaxy.ph, Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, or TikTok. They are also found in major malls nationwide.