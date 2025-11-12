Ballet Philippines reimagines Alice in Wonderland

AHEAD of Christmas this year, Ballet Philippines (BP) is revisiting a well-loved childhood story, Alice in Wonderland. Helmed by artistic director Mikhail Martynyuk, the ballet company will follow a little girl’s journey down the rabbit hole.

Their new take on Lewis Carroll’s timeless tale will combine classical skill with lively pantomime, to make up a full-length ballet that Filipino children will love, according to Mr. Martynyuk.

“In the duration of one hour and 45 minutes, with music by Claude Debussy, our goal is to introduce you to Alice and her friends,” he said at a press launch on Nov. 7. The event included a preview, where dancers performed spirited excerpts in colorful costumes.

The Russian choreographer also said that he hopes audiences’ curiosity will, like with Alice, lead them into a world that sparks their imagination.

Because the story is so beloved, it will remain unchanged, from the otherworldly flora and fauna encountered along the way to the surreal scenes that provide both humor and emotional depth.

Some scenes to look forward to in this ballet are the Mad Hatter’s tea party and the Queen of Hearts’ courtroom.

For Mr. Martynyuk, the world must come alive with “movement that tells the story beyond words.”

“Through choreography, mime, and expression, we invite audiences to feel the humor, absurdity, and heart that make Wonderland so unforgettable,” he said.

With a unique theatrical energy, BP aims to offer “a visually rich, family-friendly experience designed to enchant audiences of all ages.”

“As we continue to evolve Ballet Philippines’ artistic journey, Alice in Wonderland represents our ongoing mission to celebrate imagination, courage, and the joy of discovery,” said Kathleen Liechtenstein, BP president, in a statement.

“It also reflects our deeper purpose to bring Filipino talent and artistry to the forefront of the global stage, showcasing how collaboration between world-class artists like Mikhail Martynyuk and our homegrown dancers creates a uniquely inspiring expression of creativity and excellence,” she added.

Alice in Wonderland will run from Dec. 5 to 7, across five performances, at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld. — Brontë H. Lacsamana