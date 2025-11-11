Entertainment News (11/11/25)

1 of 7

Ryan Cayabyab concert at Proscenium Theater

THE newly opened Proscenium Theater at Rockwell will be staging its inaugural concert, the MaestroClass Concert Series, featuring the songs of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and the voices of Martin Nievera, Lani Misalucha, and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers. The three-night event is set to happen from Nov. 14 to 16. It is a celebration of Mr. C’s artistry, which has shaped Original Pilipino Music (OPM) for decades. MaestroClass Concert Series tickets are now available via TicketWorld, priced from P7,000 to P12,000.

Maki, Maxie Andreison in World AIDS Day concert

THIS World AIDS Day, OPM artist Maki and Drag Race Philippines Season 3 winner Maxie Andreison will be taking center stage in Protected & Proud, a Guinness World Record event by PREMIERE Condoms in partnership with Watsons. More than a concert, it aims to break stigma through music and advocacy, to encourage Filipinos to openly talk about sexual health. The event will include the Guinness World Record attempt for the Largest Condom Donation in one hour. It will happen on Nov. 30 at the UP Sunken Garden, Diliman, Quezon City. Each purchase of a PREMIERE Condoms Love Bundle Pack at Watsons Metro Manila stores or online (via the Watsons App, Shopee, or Lazada) comes with a free concert ticket to the event. Every purchase helps promote safe sex and directly supports UP Babaylan, an LGBTQI+ student organization championing HIV awareness and prevention.

The vowels they orbit releases new EP

FILIPINO indie pop outfit the vowels they orbit (tvto) is back with their third EP, gusto ko lang maalala, an exploration of love and loss, nostalgia, and remembering. Following their sophomore release which chronicled moments and survival amid the pandemic years, this EP embraces reflection. It leans to the bittersweet nature of remembering, led by the single “miss na kita,” with the goal to encapsulate the quiet pain of longing. Gusto ko lang maalala is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

ROSALÍA comes out with new album

GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer ROSALÍA has released her 4th album LUX via Columbia Records. It was recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Daníel Bjarnason. Among the many feminine voices featured in the album are Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza and the Escolania de Montserrat i Cor Cambra Palau de la Música Catalana, and Yves Tumor. The album blends classical sounds, opera references, and 13 different languages. ROSALÍA first unveiled it with the orchestral centerpiece “Berghain,” with a music video produced by CANADA and directed by Nicolás Méndez. LUX is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Singer-songwriter syd hartha drops new single

FOLLOWING a string of introspective releases, acclaimed singer-songwriter syd hartha is back with her latest single, “ako naman muna,” out now via Sony Music Entertainment. With bossa nova, Manila Sound, and alternative pop influences, the pop track captures the push and pull dynamics of young romance that ultimately leads to letting go. The single is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Xolo Maridueña joins Season 3 of Netflix’s One Piece

NETFLIX has announced that Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle, Cobra Kai) has been cast to star as Portgas D. Ace in season three of One Piece, which is set to go back into production later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. Mr. Maridueña joins previously announced new cast member Cole Escola as Bon Clay. Season two of the show, titled One Piece: Into The Grand Line, premieres March 10, 2026, only on Netflix. The live-action pirate adventure was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

Joji announces fourth studio album

SINGER, songwriter, and producer Joji has announced his fourth studio album, Piss In The Wind, which will be out Feb. 6, 2026 via Palace Creek. To accompany the announcement, Joji shared another taste from the album, the song “If It Only Gets Better,” paired with a music video. The release aims to bridge Joji’s sonic past and present, balancing melancholic, brooding writing with gritty yet atmospheric production. The single is accompanied by a James Mao-directed video.