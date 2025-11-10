Style (11/10/25)

1 of 3

SM launches plushies for a cause

SM CARES introduces the SM Besties of Joy 2025 — four bunny toys for SM Cares’ annual Buy-One-Donate-One initiative. For every Bestie of Joy purchased, SM Cares donates another plush toy to a child from one of the 72 SM partner communities nationwide. Now available until Dec. 25, each Bestie of Joy is priced at P330. With every purchase, keep one plush toy while the other is donated to a child in need.

Hoka has first Gore-Tex collaboration

HOKA announces its latest collaboration with Haven, a Canadian-based technical apparel label, which is a reinterpretation of the Stinson EVO. This is the first time the silhouette features Gore-Tex. “We wanted to create something that lives naturally between the outdoors and the city,” says Arthur Chmielewski, Haven Co-Founder and Creative Director. The Haven x Hoka Stinson EVO GTX features clean lines, tonal color palettes, and a mix of premium technical materials. Nubuck and suede textures are paired with durable ripstop, bonded overlays, and a waterproof yet breathable Gore-Tex membrane. Hoka’s signature cushioning and Zero Gravity midsole with Adaptive Tuning offer lightweight comfort and stability for both daily wear and outdoor movement. The collection is available globally at Hoka.com, and retails at P14,495.

Katre opens #MakeYourMark pop-up

MANILA leather and lifestyle brand Katre has opened #MakeYourMark, a limited-time pop-up, at Greenbelt 5 in Makati. Specializing in personalized leather goods, Katre encourages guests to express themselves using classic fonts, playful emojis, and their own handwriting. Katre is a leather goods brand founded in Manila by stylist and makeup artist Kat Erro in 2009. After years in hiatus due to the pandemic, Katre came back in 2024. Visit the website at KATREMNL.com for details.

COS expands COS.com to customers in the Philippines

COS announces the launch of COS.com in the Philippines and Taiwan, as part of the brand’s continued digital expansion strategy across the Asia Pacific region. Customers in these markets can now directly shop for the full range of COS products. With strong and growing demand for the brand in the Philippines and Taiwan, COS is further strengthening its presence in the Asia Pacific region while enhancing the full brand experience for shoppers in these fast-growing markets. Building on the success of its partnership with regional e-commerce platform Zalora, the launch of the official website further consolidates the brand’s digital footprint. The official site, now live at https://www.cos.com/en-ph/, offers exclusive collections, iconic styles, and the latest designs from the brand.

Montblanc comes out with digital paper

MONTBLANC celebrates the physical feeling of traditional handwriting with the introduction of the Montblanc Digital Paper, which was developed and tested by craftsmen at the maison’s Hamburg headquarters. “While digital tools provide efficiency and convenience, handwriting offers a more immersive, reflective, and emotionally rich experience. It can ground us and inspire us in an increasingly fast-paced world. With the Montblanc Digital Paper, we have found a way to retain all the special qualities of writing by hand, while recognizing the need for boundless space and effortless digital collaboration,” said Felix Obschonka, Montblanc Director New Technologies, in a statement. At the heart of the experience is the Montblanc Digital Pen, which accompanies the Digital Paper. Modelled on the ergonomic design of the Meisterstück, the Digital Pen echoes some of its most recognizable features, such as the three metal rings and the Montblanc emblem crowning the pen. The Digital Pen comes equipped with three distinct interchangeable pen tips, each of which emulates a different paper texture, allowing users to adapt the pen to suit their personal handwriting preference. Writing on the Montblanc Digital Paper’s high-resolution electronic ink display delivers a realistic feel of paper and a haptic experience that embodies the tactile feeling of handwriting with a traditional Montblanc writing instrument. Each handwritten note, marked-up page or document is searchable and can be found via an intuitive search function with handwriting recognition. Thoughts and ideas can be structured with templates such as calendars, planners and journaling templates, while files can be seamlessly shared and received via e-mail, USB-C, or by using the companion apps connected to the Montblanc Cloud. Montblanc Digital Paper comes with a lightweight metal case available in Mystery Black, Elixir Gold, and Cool Grey colors, as well as a calf leather side bar debossed with the Montblanc emblem. Optional smart leather covers are available in seasonal colors and can be customized. Montblanc is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City. For more information, visit Rustans.com.