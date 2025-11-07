THE STARMAKER behind many of the country’s iconic artists, Juan “Johnny” L. Manahan, fondly known as Mr. M, officially signed on with MQuest Ventures and MQuest Artists Agency (MQAA) on Thursday.

Present during the contract signing were Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP), chairman of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc. and Cignal TV, and Jane J. Basas, president and chief executive officer of MediaQuest and Cignal. Also in attendance were TV5 First Vice-President Sienna G. Olaso and MQAA Head Jeffrey H. Remigio.

“We will be in the business of star-making. We’ve been at it for some time now, and more than ever, we know what we’re doing,” Mr. Manahan said in his opening speech.

“MVP has given me a mandate to build a world-class, in-your-face artist center that will discover and train artists for the new decade.”

Mr. Pangilinan praised Mr. Manahan for the rising ratings of Vibe, the fan-powered Original Pilipino Music (OPM) countdown show that he directed and first produced for TV5. He also emphasized that under Mr. Manahan’s leadership, the company is poised to attract the country’s top talents.

“Because talents like that are the best vehicle for creative expression, as storytellers do. So, we need him for this experience and his ability,” Mr. Pangilinan said.

Among Mr. Manahan’s plans is to continue scouting for talent nationwide, a search that is already actively underway.

They also intend to sign more artists for upcoming projects. Andrea Brillantes, who recently signed a deal with MQuest Ventures, and Piolo Pascual, one of the agency’s top stars, sent a warm welcome message.

Mr. Manahan also revealed plans to name the new talent agency within the network “Starworks.” — Edg Adrian A. Eva