Dining In/Out (10/30/25)

inDrive releases list of Halloween parties

TO HELP Halloween partygoers plan their night out, inDrive shares a guide to some upcoming Halloween events this week – plus a reminder that getting around before and after the spooky festivities need not be scary. On Oct. 30, there’s Ghostbusters: Hidden Nights at Las Casas Quezon City. The heritage homes turn into haunted houses for one night only, with a blend of mystery and live music. The same day sees the Madhouse Halloween Party and Night Market at Stratosphere Events Place in Makati, featuring live music, costumes, and merch. Oct. 31 sees EDM performers &Friends at The Cove in Okada Manila for a Halloween rave. Finally, there’s Greenbelt After Dark, where Greenbelt 3’s bars turn into a scary extravaganza. Download the inDrive app via the App Store or Google Play for rides on Halloween night.

Magic nights at Discovery Samal

ON OCT. 31, the island transforms into a magical playground for kids and adults alike with “Black Magic.” Guests are invited to kick off their Halloween adventure with a lunch at Morning Catch where they can indulge in a feast of flavors and be entertained with a special Halloween program. As the afternoon unfolds, the magic continues with Halloween Trick or Treat where guests can explore the resort and collect sweet surprises. Rates are at P2,800 net for one child under seven and one guardian, P1,400 net for kids seven to 11 years old, and extra charges for each additional child or guardian. Guests 12 and above are charged adult rates. Other activities include a magic show and a bubbly spectacle, a human claw machine, and a themed photo booth. Each pass includes round‑trip boat transfers from the Davao Welcome Center, a lunch buffet with one round of drinks, full access to the Halloween party and activities, photobooth use, and loot bags for kids, plus access to the Magic Show, Bubble Show, and the Human Claw Machine. Other fun activities include face painting, a meet‑and‑greet with Discover Samal mascots Coco and Pearl, parlor and trivia games, a costume parade, and a resort‑wide trick‑or‑treat activity. The festivities will end with an awarding of guests who arrive in their best costume. Five standouts will win Best in Costume and receive plush bears and F&B buffet gift certificates. One guest will win the Best in Character award and receive a Junior Suite stay. The festivities will run from 2 to 5 p.m., with snack buffet service within the window. For more information and for reservations, contact Discovery Samal at +6308-4308-2998 or e-mail fb@discoverysamal.com.

Upgraded spooky monster cookie-do

CHEF Lovely Jiao, the baker behind Sugarplum Pastries’ innovative desserts, has brought back the Boo!-Do Kit. The season-inspired package has been around for years, encouraging kids — and kids at heart — to unleash their creativity. The set features a selection of wacky monsters: sugar cookies in various shapes and sizes. It comes with a watercolor palette complete with a piping bag of frosting and a paintbrush. Ms. Jiao assures that the watercolors are, of course, edible. Each box also comes with candies and chocolates for the youngsters to share and enjoy. For more information, visit facebook.com/sugarplumpastriesph.

Araneta City’s Oktoberfest

UNTIL OCT. 31, try the Double the Cheers Around the World offer at World Kitchens. Order any featured appetizer with two bottles of San Miguel Pale Pilsen or San Mig Light, and enjoy two extra beers on the house, plus a chance to win a set meal for six, all for P599. The menu features familiar favorites and a few unexpected bites, like crispy calamares, deep-fried karaage, mozzarella dynamite, pizza margherita, and spicy frog legs. Meanwhile, Farmers Plaza’s Food Plaza offers the Happy Hour Promo until Oct. 31. Drop by from 2 to 5 p.m. and enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal on San Miguel Pale Pilsen (P100 per mug) or San Mig Light (P110 per mug). For a Spanish twist on Oktoberfest, Novotel Manila Araneta City invites the public to España en tu Mesa: Olé to Spanish Fiesta Feasts at Food Exchange Manila. Ongoing until Nov. 30, enjoy a weekend buffet with the rustic flavors of Spain. There are free-flowing local beers alongside paellas, tapas, and desserts. Families are welcome, with kids aged eight and below dining for free, and special offers available through My Novotel Manila Boutique. Visit www.aranetacity.com for more details.