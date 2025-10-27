Style (10/27/25)

1 of 3

COS does cashmere

FOR AUTUMN/WINTER 2025, COS revisits cashmere. The collection explores the fiber across a spectrum of gauges and styles. Brushed cashmere wraps the body in warmth, while lighter merino-cashmere blends provide a delicate touch for versatile styling. Each yarn is hand-selected and meticulously spun, retaining its soft texture. The palette balances inky darks and soft neutrals, enriched with espresso brown, deep aubergine, and dark navy. Signature COS essentials — cardigans, crewnecks, high necks and waistcoats — are designed to move with ease and adapt across the season. Light triangle scarves in cashmere offer customizable layers of warmth and comfort. These items are made in accordance with the Good Cashmere Standard by Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF). The Autumn Winter 2025 cashmere collection is available online at cos.com throughout the season and at the COS Store in SM Aura Premier.

Uniqlo donates HeatTech items to refugees

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo launched “The Heart of LifeWear” initiative in Winter 2024, donating one million new items of HeatTech thermal clothing to refugees, children, disaster victims, and other people in difficult situations around the world as a support measure to make their lives a little more comfortable. For 2025, Uniqlo has decided to make an additional donation of one million items. Koji Yanai, senior group executive officer at Fast Retailing Co. Ltd, the parent company of Uniqlo, said, “There are people all around the world who suddenly find themselves in difficult situations due to conflict, persecution, or disasters. Uniqlo has been making donations of clothing for 24 years, ever since 2001, and this annual donation of more than one million items of HeatTech through The Heart of LifeWear program is one of the most extensive activities we have ever undertaken. We will continue to warm bodies and minds with HeatTech, a model example of LifeWear, and make a positive impact on people’s lives.” This year, they will donate a total of 100,000 HeatTech products throughout Japan to children’s homes, children living with illness and their families, disaster victims, and people with disabilities. Uniqlo, at the request of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with which it has a global partnership, is donating 500,000 items to returnees in Syria. According to the UNHCR, following the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024, around 690,000 refugees returned to Syria, but their living situations are insecure, and clothing support for winter is urgently needed. Uniqlo will also deliver more than 500,000 items for projects around the world to help people in need, including disaster victims, the homeless, the poor, and children in socially disadvantaged situations.

HOKA launches newtrainer Mach X 3

HOKA has officially launched in the Philippines the Mach X 3, the newest evolution of its speed trainer built to help runners accelerate their performance. From routine miles to tempo runs and active recovery, this model is made for runners who want to push beyond limits and move faster with confidence. The Mach X 3 brings together HOKA’s signature responsiveness and cushioning in one lightweight, performance-driven package. Its snappy Pebax plate delivers extra propulsion and support, while the highly resilient PEBA foam provides soft, high-rebound cushioning that keeps pace with every step. A sleek collar and woven upper complete the experience, offering breathable comfort and a secure fit that moves seamlessly with the runner. Engineered for both competitive athletes and everyday runners, the Mach X 3 is HOKA’s top pick for speed training within a well-rounded rotation. The HOKA Mach X 3 is now available at HOKA exclusive stores in One Ayala Mall, GH Mall, SM Aura, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and the newly opened TriNoma branch. HOKA is also available at select branches of Foot Locker, Commonwealth, Sole Academy, Planet Sports, Runnr Stores, Toby’s Sports, Rev in Alabang Town Center, The SM Store at SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall, and R.O.X. in Bonifacio High Street.