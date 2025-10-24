The BandBox makes global debut in the Philippines

AUDIO EQUIPMENT manufacturer JBL has dropped its latest line of audio equipment, ranging from sleek soundbars for the home and portable tools for musicians to compact wearables for active users.

The updated line consists of a home entertainment soundbar series, two portable speakers, two PartyBox designs, five different sport earphones, and the BandBox line for musicians. Now available in the Philippines, the line hopes to improve Filipinos’ sensory audio setup in all kinds of environments.

“This is the time to introduce our products for the remainder of the year, in time for Christmas,” said Larry Secreto, Harman Philippines’ country head, at the launch on Oct. 22 at EDSA Shangri-La.

He added that the BandBox launch in the Philippines will be its global debut in the market, with Filipinos “the first in the world to have this product.”

Consumers can also look forward to more headphones.

“We have taken steps to introduce a new generation of headphones. We believe that it will attract a new type of consumer, especially the young ones with active lifestyles. We believe that it is one of the fastest growing categories in the market,” Mr. Secreto said.

HEAR THE FUTURE

JBL’s new, music-focused speaker aims to be a “tool for the future,” thanks to its technology, Stem AI, that allows the user to isolate or remove vocals and instruments in any track for a custom backing mix.

Named the JBL BandBox, it comes in two variants: the JBL BandBox Solo (P16,499) and the JBL BandBox Trio (P34,999). It’s built for creators and enthusiasts, a portable package with rich sound and extensive music controls.

The Solo is meant for individual players, with a battery life good for six hours, while the Trio accommodates small bands with multiple inputs, a built-in mixer, and battery life good for 10 hours.

For cinematic sound and immersive streaming experiences at home, JBL’s newest BAR Series has a lineup of five designs: the BAR 300MK2, the BAR 500MK2, the BAR 800MK2, the BAR 1000MK2, and the BAR 1300MK2. They range in price from P29,999 to P99,999, differing in size depending on the space in one’s room or home.

The biggest one delivers true Dolby Atmos immersion through its detachable wireless surround speakers, bringing 3D audio that moves with every scene and a deep bass sound. Its most notable feature is the ability to place the detachable parts in various parts of the house.

An upgrade to JBL’s portable speakers is the JBL Boombox 4 (P29,999), which has deeper bass and a durable build for outdoor use. The two new party speaker designs, PartyBox On-The-Go 2 and the PartyBox 720, which have wireless mics for karaoke anywhere as well as light-and-sound functions with dynamic LED effects that move to the beat. The JBL Grip is the most sleek, lightweight portable in the new lineup, shaped like a small tumbler that one can carry outside.

Compact designs for athletes and active users are the JBL Endurance Zone and Endurance Pace, which are sport earphones that are sweatproof and secure-fit. Finally, Soundgear Clips, Sense Pro, and Sense Lite are wearables that offer open-ear comfort, good for work, travel, or staying active.

All the new models are now available in JBL stores, authorized dealers, and online stores. Visit JBL Philippines’ official website (www.jbl.com.ph) and social media accounts for more information. — Brontë H. Lacsamana