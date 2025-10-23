Exclusive seafood

1 of 2

Get free sushi, priority on holidays, discounts and more with Cold Storage membership card

COLD STORAGE is releasing a membership card for loyal customers, just in time for the holiday rush.

During a launch in Cold Storage’s San Juan branch on Oct. 14, Marco Qua, president of Cold Storage and son of Cold Storage founder Mariano Qua said in a speech, “With this membership, you’ll enjoy exclusive discounts, promos, and deals; a free sushi platter upon registration, and even a birthday treat during your birth month; as well as special advantages like a priority lane for holiday orders, and special invitations to product launches and events.”

These privileges include 10% off on orders, invitations to exclusive classes, as well as a sushi platter upon registration and on your birthday month. Members will also get to join their grand raffle next year, the grand prize of which is a trip for two to Japan.

Customers can avail of the membership card for free with every P5,000 worth of purchases (single or accumulated receipts). Once registered, members immediately enjoy all the perks and their Welcome Free Sushi Platter.

In an interview with BusinessWorld, Mr. Qua said that the idea for the card came from (literal) calls from their loyal customers. Several of their loyal customers and friends would shop for seafood at the store, then he would have to receive calls asking for approvals for discounts. “Let’s give our loyal customers (membership), so they won’t need to call me every single time,” he said. “We launched this program for them.”

Cold Storage, which blast-freezes imported seafood for sale in the Philippines, was founded in 1996. As they approach their 30th anniversary, Mr. Qua talks expansion and legacy. While their products are already available in Cebu and Davao supermarkets, they’re looking at opening branches in those cities (to join the present San Juan and Banawe, Quezon City branches).

“We’re very happy that we get to continue his (my father’s) legacy,” he said. “We’re 30 years by next year.”

“I think we’re doing something right.”

To avail the membership card and deals, interested parties can visit the Cold Storage branches in 216 Wilson St., San Juan City and 764 Banawe St., Quezon City. — Joseph L. Garcia