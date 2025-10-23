Halloween (10/23/25)

1 of 13

A Shrektacular Halloween at Newport World Resorts

AN OGRE-THE-TOP Halloween awaits at Newport World Resorts’ Shrektacular Trick-or-Treat. Families and pets are invited to join an adventure as Newport World Resorts celebrates Halloween on Oct. 25, inspired by the world of Shrek The Musical. Registration for the Shrektacular Trick-or-Treat event is ongoing until Oct. 24, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. at the 2F Concierge, Newport Mall. Children aged one to 12 years old, accompanied by a parent or guardian, may join by presenting a minimum of P2,000 single or accumulated receipts from participating Newport Mall merchants. Pets can also take part with a minimum of P1,000 single or accumulated receipts from the same participating stores within the registration period. The offer is exclusive to Newport Mall establishments. Participants will receive a loot bag, a Shrek headband, and a trick-or-treat map to guide them through a series of themed stops across the mall and select hotels. The adventure culminates in a lively Shrektacular Parade and photo opportunities, where every ogre, princess, and pet can share their most spellbinding looks. For more information on Once Upon a Halloween 2025, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Halloween meets animé at kiddie cosplay party

KAWAII meets creepy at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s “Anime After Dark: Halloween Kiddie Party” on Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at the hotel’s 3/F Ballroom and 2/F Amberley-Belmont Rooms. With tickets priced at P1,799 net per adult or child, there will be interactive games and activities, a snack buffet, a magic show, and live entertainment, an Infinity Maze Adventure, a mask painting booth, and loot bags. Children who come in their best animé getup will get the chance to be crowned best little cosplayers of Richmonde and will win hotel gift certificates. Families can book a spook-cation at Eastwood Richmonde’s best value rates and inclusive of special perks like room upgrade, late check-out, discounts on food and beverage orders, and 20% off on tickets to “Anime After Dark.” For inquiries and ticket purchases, call 8570-7777 or 0917-821-0333, or e-mail fb@eastwoodrichmonde.com.

A magical Halloween at the Diamond Hotel

DIAMOND HOTEL Philippines is conjuring up spellbinding experiences with the Wizards Camp Halloween Event. On Oct. 26, young wizards-in-training are invited to the Wizards Camp at the Diamond Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a buffet lunch, loot bags, games and activities, and live entertainment. Guests will also have the chance to win a Computer Gaming Set at the Grand Raffle. Tickets are priced at P2,800 net per person. Sink your sweet tooth into Halloween Sweets with boo-tiful designs and witchin’ flavors, available for online orders or purchase from the Lobby Lounge from Oct. 18 to 31. Take a monster-sized bite at the Corniche Spooky Buffet Feast from Oct. 24 to 26, or enjoy a wickedly charming Halloween Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge. For ticket purchases, visit onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com or contact the Events Office at 8528-3000 or eventsales@diamondhotel.com.

A swampy Sunday lunch at the Marriott

GUESTS are invited to dine at the heart of the swamp with the Once Upon a Swamp Halloween Sunday Lunch at the Marriott Café, Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts on Oct. 26. Priced at P3,688 net, the festive buffet includes trick-or-treat adventures, themed activities, and a delectable spread. Sweet endings await at the Marriott Café Bakery, featuring the Pumpkin Mascarpone Cake, Halloween Chocolate Entremet, Halloween Cookies, and Dracula Finger Cookies, all crafted to capture the spirit of the season. For inquiries and reservations, contact 0917-584-9560 or 0917-859-9521. The enchantment continues at the Greatroom, where guests can bite into a Swamp Burger for P499 net, or enjoy it for P199 net upon presentation of a Shrek The Musical same-day ticket. The Halloween fun flows with Wicked Halloween Cocktails, available from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 for P400 net each, featuring Ogre’s Brew, Fiona’s Fright, Donkey’s Treat, and Screams in the Swamp. By the poolside, Swamp Sips offers mocktails with layers starting Oct. 31 for P350 net, with colorful blends like Mystic Delight, Enchanted Elixir, Ogre’s Smoothie, and Purr-ange. For inquiries and reservations, contact 0917-800-2393.

A night of spirits and stories

THE Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport World Resorts casts its spell on Halloween with feasts and concoctions. Experience Myth & Madness, a Halloween lunch buffet at S Kitchen on Oct. 26, from noon to 3 p.m., featuring dishes inspired by Philippine mythological creatures. Priced at P3,600 net, the afternoon includes family-friendly highlights such as trick-or-treat, a balloon pit, movie screening, face painting, and a roving photographer, capped by a costume contest offering a chance to win Shrek The Musical tickets for two. For reservations, call 0905-279-1187 or visit skitchenmanila.com. The festivities continue with Phantom of Oori at Oori Korean Restaurant, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 26. Don stylish “Phantom of the Vampire” costumes as special treats, loot bags, and gift vouchers for the Unlimited Korean BBQ, along with tickets to Shrek The Musical await. For more information, contact 0917-809-5181 or visit oorimanila.com. As night descends, The Lounge brews Spirits & Potions, a collection of Halloween cocktails available from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. daily. Priced at P475 net each, the selection is made up of Curse, Last Rites, and The Ritual, each crafted to match the season. For inquiries, contact 7902-1800.

A Halloween maze at Solaire

Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s Grand Ballroom transforms into a maze perfect for kids and adults. On Oct. 31 at 2 p.m., families and children can wander through Solaire Street inside the Grand Ballroom for trick-or-treat, carnival games, arts and crafts, and meet enchanting characters from their favorite shows. Starting 9 p.m., the ballroom turns wicked where adults can enjoy cocktail lounges, themed bar experiences, and DJ performances by Mars Miranda, Patrick Oliver, Jimmy Nocon, and more. Families can complete all activities, get their passports stamped, and win special prizes at eight vignettes. These include the Velvet Manor, Wand & Whimsy, Castle Dracula, Blood Moob Den, Tomb of the Curse, the Abandoned Lab, House of Gwi-Ma, and the Wicked Hollow. Some of the attractions double as spooky grown-up places at night (including the Macabre Lounge Bar, Blood Bar, Crimson Bar, and Light Stick Bar). Secure tickets at https://sec.solaireresort.com/offers/entertainment/halloween-at-solaire-street#night.

A Black Swan Soirée at Solaire Resort North

Solaire Resort North will host the Black Swan Halloween Soirée on Oct. 31 as the Skybar partners with Bacardí Philippines to create exclusive new cocktails for Halloween. For P1,000++ per person, guests get unlimited servings of the cocktails and luxury bottle packages made for the night. DJ Eva Smalls will provide the music. Slip into your best Black Swan-inspired outfit for the night and indulge in the dark. For more of a thriller, visit Quezon Club in your best costume, where the evening lines up a set of acts to spice up Friday festivities. Performers include French-Vietnamese harpist and singer Heloise La Harpe, an energetic dance routine by Quezon Club’s own in-house performers the Quezon Collective, high-octane beats by DJ Brenda Muñoz and DJ Earl Austin, and a special performance by impersonator Daryl “MJ” Jackson. For reservations and inquiries, visit sn.solaireresort.com/offers/dining/skybar-spirits-unleashed, call 8888-8888 or e-mail snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com to book a table.

Okura offers a Halloween buffet

At Newport World Resorts’ Hotel Okura Manila, Yawaragi restaurant will hold a Halloween-themed dinner buffet on Oct. 31, complete with a complimentary glass of the featured Halloween cocktail. At the Sora Pool Bar, the celebration lingers with a Halloween cocktail available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 23 at P550++ per glass. For more information, contact 5318-2888, 0917-846-8372, or poolbar@hotelokuramanila.com.

A Shrek-inspired mocktail

At The Whisky Library at Newport World Resorts, sophistication meets fantasy in a drink inspired by the most unlikely of heroes. Introducing That’ll Do!, a mocktail inspired by Shrek The Musical and featured as part of Volume 3 of the bar’s signature collection. Made with cucumber, green apple, kiwi, lime, agave, and club soda, this bright green potion is priced at P400 net.

Fairytale escapes at the Holiday Inn

Families can turn their stay into a storybook adventure through the Room + Access Pass Package at Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport World Resorts. Priced at 7,500 net, the offer includes an overnight stay with a breakfast buffet for two and access for one adult and one kid to the Spooky Swamp Fest, a Halloween celebration at The Greatroom with themed activities and surprises for children. These access passes are also available separately at P1,499 net for one adult and one kid, and P999 net for each additional guest via https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/spooky-swamp-fest?group=experiences. For inquiries and reservations, contact reserve.hiexmanila@newportworldresorts.com.

Spooky monster cookie-do set returns

Chef Lovely Jiao, the baker behind Sugarplum Pastries’ innovative desserts, is bringing back the Boo!-Do Kit. The season-inspired package has been around for years, encouraging kids — and kids at heart — to unleash their creativity as they design their very own creations. This year the set features a selection of wacky monster sugar cookies, a watercolor palette complete with a piping bag of frosting and a paintbrush, plus candies and chocolates. For more information, visit facebook.com/sugarplumpastriesph.

Trick or Treat at Honeybon’s Monster House

Honeybon offers a limited-edition Monster Gingerbread House inspired by the classic Christmas gingerbread house but with a Halloween twist. Customers can decorate their own creation with icing and candies for a personalized spooky masterpiece. Each kit includes a gingerbread house, icing, and candies, for P525. This limited-time offer is available at Honeybon SM North Edsa, Honeybon SM Megamall, and Honeybon Festival Mall, as well as online at www.honeybon.ph or via GrabFood and foodpanda.

Disney villains become Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Philippines, in collaboration with Disney Philippines, has come out with its newest collection of limited-edition doughnuts inspired by three of the most iconic Disney Villains: Ursula, Maleficent, and the Evil Queen. There’s Sea Witch Blueberry, inspired by Ursula (blueberry white chocolate flavored doughnut, with dark chocolate and a trident topper); Vicious Dark Cherry, inspired by Maleficent (dark chocolate doughnut with dark cherry filling, sprinkles, and Maleficent’s silhouette); and finally, Wicked Apple, inspired by The Evil Queen from Snow White (an apple-inspired doughnut filled with spiced apple and a pretzel, finished off with a skull-patterned slime drip). The Disney Villains Doughnuts are now available nationwide until Nov. 2, starting at P80 for singles and starting at P240 per assorted box of three doughnuts (fixed selection). Available in-store for dine-in, take-out, and drive-thru, or order online and through delivery partners: https://now.krispykreme.com.ph, 888-79000, GrabFood, FoodPanda, Pick.A.Roo, OrderMo, and Groover.