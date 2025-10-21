Entertainment News (10/21/25)

1 of 7

K-drama hits come alive in PPO concert

THE magic of Korean drama is set to return to the concert stage as the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts present OST Symphony II: K-Drama in Concert. It will take place on Oct. 25 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura, Taguig City, with two shows at 2 and 6:30 p.m. It will star the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) led by Herminigildo Ranera. The setlist will include the music of KPop Demon Hunters, Crash Landing on You, and When Life Gives You Tangerines. There will also be guest performers: Korean singer-songwriter Hong Isaac, rising artist YEGNY, and Filipino performers Kyline Alcantara and Angel Guardian. The concert is free and open to the public, with tickets available at smtickets.com.

GMA, FILSCAP renew alliance to protect music rights

GMA NETWORK and the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, Inc. (FILSCAP) have renewed their partnership in protecting and upholding the rights of artists behind original musical works. The contract signing was held last week in Quezon City, with the goal to help artists be aware of and be active in upholding the rights of their musical compositions.

Dusit Thani will have a tree lighting celebration

DUSIT THANI is having its tree lighting celebration in time for the holiday season. It will take place on Nov. 6 starting at 6 p.m. The ceremony will feature a performance by Christian Bautista. The event will be at the hotel lobby of the Dusit Thani Manila at the Ayala Center, Makati City.

Pink glitter edition of Maya Visa card released

THIS November, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is holding its DEADLINE World Tour in Manila. In line with this, payment platform Maya is offering VIP tickets, exclusive perks, and concert seats which fans can avail themselves of using the pink glitter edition of the Maya Visa card. From Oct. 1 to Nov. 11, daily spend using the card can earn participants raffle entries for the giveaways. A minimum spend of P500 in a single transaction qualifies for one daily entry.

ENHYPEN’s first VR concert to visit Manila

K-POP boy group ENHYPEN’s first-ever VR concert, IMMERSION, will tour many countries, including the Philippines. It will be shown in Manila exclusively at the Gateway Cineplex in Cubao, Quezon City from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. via gatewayImmersive.com.ph. The concert is presented by Wilbros Live.

McDonald’s Stripes Run set for December

THE 2025 McDonald’s Stripes Run marks the 14th year of the event. This year’s race kit includes a shirt, race bib, race socks, tote bag, and goodies from partner brands. Aside from the race kit, everyone will get freebies at the finish line. It will take place on Dec. 7 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay City. Proceeds from the run will go to the programs of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philippines, a non-profit organization that supports Filipino children by providing better access to education and healthcare. To register, visit https://bit.ly/McDonaldsStripesRun2025.

The Fray, December Avenue to perform at Araneta

AMERICAN band The Fray and Filipino band December Avenue will be sharing the spotlight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Dec. 12. Fans can expect a setlist of both international and local favorites from both bands, performed live at the venue. Tickets are available via Ticketnet at https://www.ticketnet.com.ph/event-detail/the-fray.

Tame Impala releases 5th album

SINGER-SONGWRITER Tame Impala (real name: Kevin Parker) has released his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat, via Columbia Records. The album opener, “My Old Ways,” has also dropped its music video, directed by Kristofski and featuring cinéma vérité footage the director took throughout the process of Mr. Parker making the record in various locations around the world. The album is inspired by Australian bush doof culture and particularly the local scene centered around Margaret River in Western Australia in the 1990s. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Bryan Adams to tour in Manila

GRAMMY-WINNING singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has announced the Asia leg of his newest tour, Roll With The Punches. The Manila concert will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 31, 2026, presented by Wilbros Live. Tickets are now available via SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide.