Style (10/20/25)

Chanel opens first spa in the Philippines

CHANEL unveiled Chanel Privé, an exclusive space inside its newly opened Fragrance and Beauty boutique at Greenbelt 5, Makati. At the heart of Chanel Privé are two private cabins where guests can experience Les Soins de Chanel, customized facial treatments that combine the power of Chanel skincare with Le Massage de Chanel. Guests can explore a menu of treatments, each designed to address specific skincare needs. The flagship treatment is Le Soin Sublimage (a toning treatment defined by Chanel Research for a comprehensive effect on the skin: hydration, comfort, wrinkles, structure, evenness, strength, radiance; P14,500). Other treatments range from P2,000 (for an eye and hand treatment) to P11,500 for Le Soin le Lift (for smoother, firmer skin). Appointments can be coursed through 0917-115-4840 and at the Chanel boutique at the ground floor of Greenbelt 5.

Muji to open 11th store in the country

MUJI PHILIPPINES continues to grow with the opening of its newest store, its 11th nationwide and fourth for the year, at Estancia Mall East Wing, Pasig City, on Oct. 24. Spanning 1,284 square meters, the store will offer a wide range of garments, household essentials, stationery, and services such as Spare Parts Replacement, a Stamp Table, and Green Plants. Muji Estancia Mall will have promos and activities on its opening weekend from Oct. 24 to 26. The first 200 customers in line as soon as the store opens at 10 a.m. on each of the three days, will receive a free gift set (containing a Mini Ramen Kimchi, Watagashi, and Light Toning Water). A limited-edition jute bag, available only at Muji Estancia, can be claimed for free with a minimum single receipt of P1,500, or can be purchased separately for P125. The jute bag will be available while supplies last only. Muji Philippines continues to expand in the country with the most recent being at Greenhills Mall on Sept. 19. Muji Philippines now has stores at Glorietta 3, Festival Mall, Greenhills Mall, Estancia Mall, Greenbelt 3, SM North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, Power Plant Mall (Rockwell), Shangri-La Plaza, Uptown Mall, and Central Square (BGC).

Milano & Design opens second store

MILANO & DESIGN (M&D), with over 70 years of expertise in hand‑stitched Italian leatherwork, opened its second Philippine showroom at Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Oct. 16. The BGC showroom follows M&D in Shangri-La Plaza. M&D combines premium Italian leather, impeccable stitching, and intricately crafted frames that can be seen in its leather sofas. To learn more about M&D’s latest offerings, existing creations, and exclusive updates, visit its official Instagram page (instagram.com/milanoanddesignphilippines/) or its website (http://www.mdmilanodesign.com/).