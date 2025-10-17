FILIPINO-ITALIAN actor, model, entrepreneur, and Philippine Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli signed a contract with MediaQuest Holdings on Oct. 15 at the PLDT Ramon Cojuangco Bldg. in Makati to produce a series of documentaries.

“The family of MediaQuest Artists Agency and MediaQuest in general, it’s been growing. We’ve been churning out more programs whether that’s entertainment, sports, news, or public affairs programs,” said MediaQuest Holdings Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Jane Basas in an interview. “We see Matteo’s brand as quite a good fit to the brand that we’re building for public affairs.”

While Mr. Guidicelli said that he will have three or four documentaries for next year, Ms. Basas said that he already has one documentary show slated for release this year, and that there is a game show lined up.

Mr. Guidicelli described the content of his documentaries in a group interview: “They’re really the stories of the Filipino. From food, soldiers, tradition, culture. It’s very exciting.

“It’s been a mission of mine to tell the Filipino story and to tell stories that haven’t been told yet.”

His training as a military reservist (a journey he began in 2019) will also come into play in the documentaries. “All this military training was incredible for me, because not just did I learn about myself, but also mga sundalo natin (our soldiers),” he said. “I know these soldiers. I want to tell their stories authentically.” — JLG