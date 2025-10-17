Stuff to Do (10/17/25)

1 of 6

Catch the PPO’s cello concert

THE NEXT CONCERT of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) will feature cellist Tomasz Strahl as the guest. It will also see the world premiere of Jeffrey Ching’s Creation Fugue and Arctic Chase, along with Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A minor, and Lutosławski’s Concerto for Orchestra. Under the baton of Grzegorz Nowak, the concert will take place on Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Enjoy the bar takeover at Grand Hyatt Manila

ON OCT. 17 and 18, The Peak at Grand Hyatt Manila will host a special guest behind the bar: Wayan Agus Wiyantara, beverage manager of Alila Seminyak in Bali, Indonesia. Known in the industry as “Mr. Mustacho,” Wiyantara, or “Wi,” is acclaimed for his inventive and sustainable approach to cocktail creation. He has earned recognition for his work at Seasalt, the signature bar of Alila Seminyak. Under his leadership, Seasalt’s cocktail program underwent a bold transformation, introducing a pioneering zero-waste initiative that reimagines ingredients and techniques to minimize environmental impact while delivering exceptional flavor and creativity. During his two-night bar shift at The Peak, he will present a curated menu of cocktails that reflect his commitment to sustainability, innovation, and Balinese heritage. This event is part of his ongoing series of international collaborations, which have included bar takeovers and joint events with luxury properties such as Park Hyatt Jakarta. Guests can enjoy the following featured cocktails, available for P650 and at a special offer of two for P1,018+: Coco Pandan Nectar (Volcan Blanco Tequila with Coconut Malibu, lemon, and coco pandan sodas), Tropical Highland (Glenmorangie 12 Years Scotch paired with homemade tropical land sodas), Emperor’s Sour (Hennessy V.S. with lemon and a homemade emperor cordial), and Luneta Blossom (Belvedere Vodka, calamansi, lemon, betel cordial, and betel oil). Guests can experience his zero-waste cocktails at The Peak, Grand Hyatt Manila on Oct. 17 and 18 from 7 p.m. onwards. Live DJ entertainment courtesy of the venue’s resident acts will complement the drinks. For more information on the hotel, visit www.grandhyattmanila.com.

See some German movies

THE German Film Festival, known as KinoFest, returns this year to the Red Carpet Cinemas in Shangri-La Plaza mall. This year’s edition, ongoing until Oct. 19, features eight contemporary German films and five Filipino short films. The program spans a range of genres and styles, exploring themes of memory, belonging, and care — and how cinema connects cultures across perspectives and histories. Tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may be claimed at the KinoFest booth near the mall’s Cinema 3 starting one hour before each screening.

Watch Anino sa Likod ng Buwan

IDEAFIRST LIVE, the theater arm of IdeaFirst Company, will be presenting filmmaker Jun Robles Lana’s award-winning play, Anino sa Likod ng Buwan, from Oct. 17 to Nov. 9. The play was initially staged 30 years ago and last staged in March this year. This time, it will be performed at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. Set in a remote village in the rebel-wracked countryside of the 1990s, it revolves around the relationship of a couple and a soldier. The play is directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, and stars Martin del Rosario, Elora Españo, and Ross Pesigan. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Watch contemporary dance at Areté

MARI DANCE, in partnership with Areté at the Ateneo de Manila University, is presenting “A Dance in a Day in a Dance,” a contemporary dance production running this weekend until Oct. 19. It features original works by award-winning choreographer JM Cabling that tackle the collective stories of contemporary dance artists. His homegrown students will star, alongside two dancers who are making their return to the Philippine stage: Al Garcia coming from Taiwan, and Katrene San Miguel coming from Hong Kong. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me and this direct link: bit.ly/a_dance_2025.

Shop for pet products, join a pet fashion show

THE Shopwise pet fair titled “Pawp-Up” is taking place this weekend, until Oct. 19 at Gateway Mall 2’s Quantum Skyview on Upper Ground B of the Gateway Mall, Cubao, Quezon City. The three-day event offers affordable deals for a wide array of pet products. On Oct. 19 at 2 p.m., pet parents are invited to join the Shopwise pet fair fashion show, where pets can strut the runway in hip pop culture costumes.

Enjoy the Dedma twin bill again

THEATRE TITAS is bringing back its twin bill Dedma, last staged in April, on Oct. 17 to 26. It is made up of two plays — Let’s Do Lunch (directed by Maribel Legarda) and The Foxtrot (directed by Paul Alexander Morales) — both penned by Theatre Titas Co-founder Chesie Galvez-Cariño. It follows members of Manila’s elite whose beautiful pretenses are mixed with ugly truths. The play runs at the Mirror Studio Theatre 2, with 8 p.m. performances Fridays through Sundays and 3 p.m. matinées on Saturdays and Sundays. Issa Litton, Ash Nicanor, Naths Everett and Mayen Cadd star in Let’s Do Lunch while Royce Cabrera and Jackie Lou Blancostar in Foxtrot. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Enjoy Song of the Fireflies at Ayala Museum

AS PART of the “Pamanang Pilipino” program, Ayala Museum is holding a film screening of Song of the Fireflies, with select shows set to have talkback sessions afterwards. The film tells the origin story of the world-renowned Loboc Children’s Choir, founded by teacher Alma Taldo in the 1980s. It stars Morissette, Rachel Alejandro, Noel Comia, Jr., and Krystal Brimner. The film also features original music by Krina Cayabyab, Louie Ocampo, Raimund Marasigan, Jazz Nicolas, and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. The screenings take place on Oct. 17, and 18, at 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets range in price from P150 to P300 depending on student, senior, or PWD discounts.

Listen to jazz music at The M

TO RING in the holiday season, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M) is holding a jazz concert, The M Concert Hour: Jazz in Time for the Holidays, on Oct. 18. It will feature saxophonist Roxy Modesto, accompanied by guitarist Tim Cada. Their setlist will include soulful tunes as a warm-up for the holidays. The museum’s all-access pass, priced at P550, is good for the concert as well as access to the exhibitions on view. It starts at 4 p.m. at the second floor foyer of The M in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Drink beer at Forbes Town street party

FORBES TOWN in Bonifacio Global City is hosting its first-ever street party titled “Sip & Soirée: Beer Fest Night.” The Oktoberfest kicks off on Oct. 18, from 4 to 11 p.m. along Forbes Town Road. The event is set to have premium brews, live DJ performances, interactive beer games, and lively street activities.

Catch Sandwich at Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS is kicking up the energy at Bar 360, located at the ground floor of the Newport Garden Wing, with the launch of the NITE LIVE concert series. It kicks off on Oct. 18, 10:15 p.m., with a headline performance by Sandwich, one of the most iconic names in Filipino rock, preceded by a set by Sugar High at 8 p.m., and followed by a set by Angelo Miguel at 11:30 p.m. The series will continue with Juris on Nov. 29 and Duncan Ramos on Dec. 13. Guests can catch these live performances for a minimum cover charge of P2,000, fully consumable on Bar 360’s menu of food and drinks.

Catch The Bodyguard The Musical

THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL — 9 Works Theatrical’s latest production — runs until Oct. 19. It is an adaptation of the 2012 stage musical with a book by Alexander Dinelaris, which in turn was based on the 1992 film The Bodyguard with songs by Whitney Houston. Directed by Robbie Guevara, and with musical direction by Daniel Bartolome, it will be the first theater production staged at the brand-new Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, Makati City. Telling the story of a musical superstar and her bodyguard as their relationship develops while she is under threat, the musical features West End stars Christine Allado and Matt Blaker as the leads, alongside Sheena Palad, Elian Santos and Giani Sarita, Tim Yap, John Joven-Uy, Vien King, Jasper Jimenez, CJ Navato, Paji Arceo, and Radha. Tickets are available at TicketWorld.

Explore the conflict in Gaza with Japanese performance

THE Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM) will present a program titled IKUSAMONOGATARI II: Stories of Battle in Gaza on Oct. 20, 21, 23 and 25 in Manila, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro. JFM will present a unique chronicle of the conflict in Gaza as told through traditional Japanese music and storytelling. The performance aims to explore the shared human experiences of grief, hope, and impermanence across cultures and generations. Register via this link: https://bit.ly/storiesofbattle.

Bring the kids to Rep’s Wonderland

REPERTORY THEATER for Young Audiences presents the fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland every weekend until Dec. 14. Based on the book by Lewis Carroll, with music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, it is directed by Joy Virata and Cara Barredo. As Alice follows the rabbit into Wonderland, the production highlights audience participation with kids in attendance. It runs at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City. For ticket inquiries and showbuying opportunities, message REP’s pages @repertoryphilippines, call 0962-691-8540 or 0966-905-4013, or e-mail info@repphil.org or sales@repphil.org.