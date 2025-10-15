THE HIT 1984 comedy film Bagets is returning in a refreshed form in 2026 through a stage adaptation titled Bagets the Musical, and the production has identified the 10 young men who will be playing the five leads onstage.

The charming leader of the barkada, Adie, a role played by Aga Muhlach in the film, will be played by his son Andres Muhlach, who will be alternating with theater and TV actor Mico Chua.

“It’s a surreal feeling, honestly. It’s really a full-circle moment for me because my dad started his career as Adie in Bagets … Growing up, I really looked up to my father,” Mr. Muhlach said at a press conference in Quezon City on Oct. 10.

“I’ve seen the film a couple times. The biggest challenge is that it has this generational, huge impact, and we have to try to bring that back to the stage now,” he added.

Bagets revolves around a barkada of five boys as they enter senior year in a new high school after having been kicked out of their previous school. The story follows their adventures and misadventures as teens, as they deal with complicated family lives.

Bringing to life what was initially Raymond Lauchengco’s character, the well-mannered, uptight Arnel, are actor KD Estrada and Ethan David, a member of the P-pop boy group G.A.T.

“What I’m excited to see is how we as a cast will get better every show,” Mr. Estrada said. “Chemistry is irreplaceable. You can’t fake that. Right now, all 10 of us are already like brothers.”

The barkada’s martial arts fan Topee, originally played by JC Bonnin, will be portrayed this time by Negros-based actor Jeff Moses and musician Sam Shoaf.

While Mr. Moses can tap into the character being from Negros, Mr. Shoaf said that he can relate to the love for martial arts. “Topee is a headstrong guy with a lot of problems that he keeps to himself. I relate to that. I’ll try to make it as authentic as I can,” he said.

“We’re also really excited to portray the ’80s. It’s an iconic era,” he added.

Reimagining the geeky character of Gilbert, originated by Herbert Bautista, will be Tomas Rodriguez, a member of the P-pop boy group Alamat, and film and theater actor Noel Comia, Jr.

For Mr. Comia, the coming-of-age material has taught them how everything is more or less “the same as it was in the ’80s, just with technology.”

He added that he and Mr. Rodriguez are looking forward to giving their own spins on Gilbert. “He’s the life of the party, but shy and has a crush that he can’t confess. I can relate to that,” he said.

Finally, the barkada’s daredevil, Tonton, originally played by William Martinez, will be portrayed by Milo Cruz and Migo Valid, both members of the P-pop boy group Xerenade.

Mr. Cruz told the press that the character is somewhat “mature but also makulit (stubborn).”

“In the process of preparing for this project, we learned about the beauty of mistakes,” he said. “PETA has really been guiding us.”

Bagets the Musical is produced by Viva Communications, Inc., and the Philstar Media Group through its entertainment arm Philstar Next, with the guidance of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA).

Directing the musical are PETA’s Maribel Legarda, with J-mee Katanyag as playwright and Vince Lim as musical director.

Bagets The Musical will run from Jan. 23 to March 2026 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana