BLOOM WHERE YOU ARE PLANTED, a documentary centered on farmers’ rights activists, was the top winner at the 21st edition of the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival. It bagged Best Film at the awards night on Oct. 12 at Shangri-La Plaza mall.

Directed by Noni Abao, the documentary weaves together the stories of Cagayan Valley-based activists Agnes Mesina, the jailed Amanda Echanis, and the late Randy Malayao.

“[Bloom Where You Are Planted is awarded the Best Film] for its powerful and deeply humane portrayal of political activists uprooted by violence yet steadfast in their pursuit of justice and belonging; for transforming the struggle for land, peace, and dignity in Cagayan Valley into a meditation on home, hope, and resilience,” the citation read.

“Inaalay ko itong award na ‘to sa lahat ng mga biktima ng human rights violations sa estado. Para rin ito sa mga manggagawa at magsasaka sa buong bansa. Para ito sa mga nagtataya ng buhay at kaligtasan para sa mas malayang lipunan (I offer this award to all victims of human rights violations under the state. This is also for workers and farmers around the country. This is for those who risk their lives and safety for a freer society),” Mr. Abao said in his acceptance speech.

The film’s editor, Che Tagyamon, received the Best Editing award for her work.

There were three other big winners, all tied for the most awards given that night.

Cinemartyrs bagged Best Director for Sari Dalena, Best Original Music Score for Teresa Barrozo, and a Special Jury Prize.

Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan earned three acting awards: Best Actress for Mylene Dizon, Best Actor for Jojit Lorenzo, and Best Supporting Actor for Nanding Josef.

Child No. 82 (Anak ni Boy Kana) won Best Screenplay, Audience Choice, and Best Supporting Actress for Rochelle Pangilinan.

Meanwhile, Raging won two craft categories: Best Cinematography and Best Sound Design.

In the short feature film category, the rotoscope animated film The Next 24 Hours took home the Best Short Film prize — this is Carl Papa’s second top win following 2023 Best Picture winner, Iti Mapukpukaw.

“[The Next 24 Hours won Best Short Film] for its hauntingly tender portrayal of trauma and survival; for rendering silence, fear, and resilience through rotoscope animation with profound sensitivity and compassion; for using art as advocacy to give voice to those still struggling to speak,” the citation read.

This year’s Cinemalaya was held at Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong as the festival’s regular venue, the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ main building, is still under renovation.

Chris Millado, Cinemalaya festival director, reported in his closing speech that they reached P13.4 million in ticket sales from the combined box office of Shangri-La Plaza, Gateway Mall, and Ayala Malls cinemas where the festival films were shown.

Last year’s ticket sales were just P5.8 million. According to Mr. Millado, keeping this growth in mind, Cinemalaya is “on track to match and possibly surpass pre-pandemic box office numbers.”

Jose Javier Reyes, Film Development Council of the Philippines chair, also said a few words assuring that they will continue to help Cinemalaya fund its film entries.

The festival showcased 20 films in competition this year, with 10 full-length features and 10 short feature films. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

And the winner is…

FULL-LENGTH FEATURE FILMS

• Best Film: Bloom Where You Are Planted by Noni Abao

• Best Direction: Sari Dalena for Cinemartyrs

• Best Actress: Mylene Dizon for Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan

• Best Actor: Jojit Lorenzo for Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan

• Best Supporting Actress: Rochelle Pangilinan for Child No. 82 (Anak ni Boy Kana)

• Best Supporting Actor: Nanding Josef for Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan

• Best Screenplay: Tim Rone Villanueva and Herlyn Alegre for Child No. 82 (Anak ni Boy Kana)

• Best Cinematography: Theo Lozada for Raging

• Best Production Design: Jeric Delos Angeles for Padamlagan

• Best Editing: Che Tagyamon for Bloom Where You Are Planted

• Best Original Music Score: Teresa Barrozo for Cinemartyrs

• Best Sound Design: Lamberto Casas, Jr., for Raging

• NETPAC Award: Republika ng Pipolipinas by Renei Dimla

• Special Jury Prize: Cinemartyrs by Sari Dalena

• Audience Choice Award: Child No. 82 (Anak ni Boy Kana) by Tim Rone Villanueva

SHORT FILMS

• Best Short Film: The Next 24 Hours by Carl Papa

• Best Direction: Elian Idioma for I’m Best Left Inside My Head

• Best Screenplay: Handiong Kapuno for Figat (Tomorrow)

• NETPAC Award Hasang by Daniel Dela Cruz

• Special Jury Prize: Kay Basta Angkarabo Yay Bagay Ibat ha Langit (Objects Do Not Randomly Fall from the Sky) by Maria Estela Paiso

• Audience Choice Award: Ascension From the Office Cubicle by Hannah Silvestre