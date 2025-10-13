Manila FAME taps into nature-inspired design

1 of 2

THE MANILA FAME trade show will be back this year for its 73rd edition, featuring all things home, fashion, and lifestyle inspired by the roots of Filipino design — nature itself.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Center for International Trade Expositions and Mission (CITEM), the three-day fair will be held from Oct. 16 to 18 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“As part of the government’s plans to support the creative industries, Manila FAME is one way we are empowering our MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises),” DTI Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque said at the press preview on Oct. 8 in Intramuros, Manila.

“We will be equipping our artisans and creative entrepreneurs with essential mentorship, design innovation, and access to international markets,” she added.

CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo said that, with the theme “Objects of Nature,” this year’s Manila FAME will “celebrate everything that makes Filipino artistry sought after all over the world.”

“The word ‘nature’ refers to our physical world, and it can also mean the qualities that are basic or inherent to a person or an object,” she explained.

THE DIFFERENT PAVILIONS

Manila FAME this year takes its inspiration from the Philippines’ diverse flora and fauna, landscapes, and bodies of water.

“In the process, we unveil the unique selling propositions of our products that have made the Philippines a must-visit sourcing destination for design,” Ms. Pulido Ocampo said.

The Artisans Village, Manila FAME’s regional spotlight, will feature signature materials from various provinces: natural fibers from Bohol; inabel from Ilocos Sur; woodwork and fossilized flowers from Quirino; and wood, stone, clay, and rattan from Tarlac.

Products showcased at the preview included stools and vases made of natural stones from Oricon Corp., fossilized flowers from Maddela Flowers and Crafts, placemats and table runners with nature-inspired patterns from Tubigon Loomweavers, and bamboo placemats from ADDS Bambutek Handi Crafts.

The program that day was led by global trend ambassador Patti Carpenter and product development specialist Rachelle Dagñalan, who had made factory visits to help with conceptualization and development of various products.

The Design Commune, which culminates the product development program for Manila FAME, will be presented in two pavilions for this edition.

Veteran designers Tony Gonzales and Milo Naval spearheaded “Elements of Nature” and “Home at FAME,” respectively, showcasing prototypes developed with 20 local exhibitors from the lamps and lighting, furniture, home decor, and holiday and seasonal decor categories.

Mr. Gonzales told BusinessWorld that they specifically took inspiration from earth, wind, and water. “Since most of our materials are natural, we are not highly industrialized. It’s a good mix, to be inspired by colors, lights, and sounds we see in our environment,” he said.

At the preview, aside from their own designs, the two displayed a small array of products that emerged from the commune: poppy-inspired table and floor lamps from Camila Faye; anahaw leaf rugs from Weavemanila; an accent table with metal leaves as legs, and chairs with wave details from Jed Yabut; a fruit tray featuring ocean waves from Natures Legacy; lamps inspired by a giant bird’s nest from Dela Cruz House of Piña, and a metal twig tabletop with perched birds and candle votives from Artifeks.

GROWING THE INDUSTRY

“Philippine Components” will highlight local manufacturers’ expertise in crafting bespoke elements for architectural and interior applications. Also curated by Mr. Gonzales, these include furniture company Yrezabal & Co.’s claddings made of laminated rattan.

The section held its maiden showcase last year, and is now focusing on showcasing fundamentals such as coverings, parts, and fittings. There will be 15 companies presenting their prototypes here this year.

“This is just a small number. The dream is to invite more designers. If we have more designers, especially younger ones, we can help the industry grow,” said Mr. Gonzales.

Visitors will also get to learn from design and business experts and thought leaders at FAME Talks. These forums will tackle timely topics, like “Innovative, Versatile, and Sustainable Approaches to Designing Products for the Home, Fashion, and Lifestyle Sector” and “Global Design Trends for Fashion Accessories.”

CREATELab, an on-site design clinic, will have professionals offering branding and marketing guidance to participating exhibitors. It is a joint project by CREATEPhilippines, a content and community platform for the Philippine creative industries, and the Communication Design Association of the Philippines.

Ms. Pulido Ocampo said that the trade show is taking into account “the current international trends, all of which point to nature as a dominating key element for 2025 and 2026,” be it through the use of recycled and upcycled materials or bolder, more playful aesthetics.

“All these handcrafted items made from natural and indigenous materials are inspired by our rich cultural diversity and heritage,” she said. “They easily show the best of Philippine design.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana