Dining In/Out (10/09/25)

Hilton celebrates Oktoberfest

OKTOBERFEST 2025 is in full swing, and Newport World Resorts is transforming the Hilton Manila into a Bavarian haven from Oct. 8 to 11. The fest promises four nights of overflowing Weihenstephan beer, live performances by Austria’s AnTon Showband, and a grand Bavarian buffet prepared by the culinary team of Newport World Resorts. Begin the night with a plate full of Bavarian flavors — pretzels, sausages, schnitzel, pork knuckle, and Spaetzle. Beer from Weihenstephan, the world’s oldest brewery, carries a fuller body and stronger kick than most local brews. Tickets are available at P5,500 net for one chosen date between Oct. 8 and 11 through newportworldresorts.com/oktoberfest-2025.

Finestra, Yakumi hold 4-hands dinner at Solaire North

TWO of Solaire Resort North’s dining destinations, Finestra and Yakumi, join forces for the first time in a one-night-only, four-hands dinner titled “The Code of Umami,”which will take place on Oct. 17 at Finestra. Joel Manchia of Finestra and Cristian Asato of Yakumi will present a six-course tasting menu that brings together the soul of Italy and the precision of Japanese craftsmanship. This is priced at P4,988++ per person with an optional P1,888++ pairing of wine and sake. For bookings and inquiries, visit sn.solaireresort.com or sn.solaireresort.com/dining/finestra, call 8888-8888, or e-mail snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com.

Chowking plays the moon fest Dice Game

CHOWKING has launched the Luck ‘N Roll Dice Game just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Customers can join in two ways: in-store until Oct 12, for every purchase worth P499, diners get one roll of the dice (two rolls for P999). Depending on the results, customers can win Chowking vouchers, free treats, or special prizes on the spot. On Grab, until Oct. 21, every roll on the Grab app gives users a chance to win exclusive rewards and prizes instantly. Customers can also use these exclusive codes on the Chowking App or WebApp to for P100 off an order with a minimum spend of P499: KIMPAU100, DARREN100, KAI100, BGYO100.

Early bird offer for Manila Hotel Christmas Hampers

THE Manila Hotel has unveiled its Christmas Hampers and has an Early Bird offer of up to 30% off on the hampers until Nov. 15. The Deluxe Hamper is available at P3,104 net from the regular P3,880 net. Inside are Food for the Gods, fruitcake, Christmas cookies, dark chocolate Postcard, Christmas chocolate balls, and a bottle of red wine. The Premium Hamper is offered at P5,516 net from the regular P7,880 net. This set features a Regular Prestige Card, The Manila Hotel façade tote bag, The Manila Hotel tumbler, fruitcake, Christmas cookies, chocolate Santa, Christmas tree mediants, The Manila Hotel coffee drip, and a bottle of red wine. These will be available for pick-up from Nov. 20 to Jan. 5. For orders and inquiries, call 8527-0011, e-mail restaurantrsvn@themanilahotel.com, or visit www.manila-hotel.com.ph.

McDonald’s has new Sea Salt Caramel Iced Coffee

MCDONALD’S is back with another McCafé Iced Coffee flavor: McCafé Sea Salt Caramel Iced Coffee. Launched last month, it’s the latest addition to McDonald’s Philippines’ coffee lineup. McCafé’s Sea Salt Caramel Iced Coffee is available at McDonald’s stores nationwide for dine in, take out, drive-through, or ordering via McDelivery and other food delivery apps.