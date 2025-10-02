A magical experience at the Grand Hyatt

1 of 2

MAGIC is coming to the Grand Hyatt Manila via a six-course dinner that premieres in January.

The Grand Hyatt Manila announced the launch of The Magic Table, another video experience with 2Spicy Entertainment GmbH, the same company behind Grand Hyatt’s other interactive dinner program, Le Petit Chef. This time though, the dinner will be accompanied by a magic show, as developed by America’s Got Talent finalists magicians and mentalists The Clairvoyants (Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass).

This was announced on Sept. 26 at the hotel’s The Peak, where Mr. Ten performed illusions, including producing a bowling ball from seemingly nowhere while showing a picture of one.

Food served during the announcement included potatoes that looked like rocks (served among rocks) solidifying the illusory experience.

Grand Hyatt Manila’s F&B director Mark Hagan described the experience they’re launching next year: “A little bit more mysterious, a little bit something different, a new project to get the whole hotel excited again.” Mr. Hagan emphasized that the project launched globally just in September, with Hong Kong launching its own the week before, and its pilot in Germany launching the week before Hong Kong. “It’s the fastest-selling ticket in the world at the moment,” he said.

It seems that the hotel is centering itself as a dining destination with a bit more to offer than food. To this, Mr. Hagan says, “People like to go for fine dining, or to go for meals. But they also like to have a little bit of a buzz and an experience.”

He said that the dinner would have six courses, and it will be held in an undisclosed location somewhere within the hotel. Asked why the experience would fit in this city, he said, “Manila is magic.” — Joseph L. Garcia