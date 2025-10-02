By Anna Isabel C. Sobrepeña

THE PHILIPPINES became part of the largest network of flight destinations when Turkish Airlines first flew out of Manila in 2015. This wide-reaching global connectivity has been recognized by a certification from the Guinness World Records. Today the Star Alliance member operates flights to 303 international destinations across six continents, the most than any other airline in the world. The domestic reach within the only country that straddles between Asia and Europe reaches 53 points of embarkation.

A decade since that inaugural flight from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the national flag carrier of Türkiye marked its anniversary, with Country Manager Huzeyfe Akhan using the occasion to share the strides from their beginnings in 2003 and the strategic plans leading up to their centennial in 2033.

TICKET TO ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD

Ten years after the Republic was declared in October 1923, Turkish Airlines took to the skies with the intent of becoming the most prestigious flag carrier. The strategic plan aimed for growth in capacity, passenger numbers, and destinations. Istanbul’s unique location straddling two continents gave the country a global connectivity advantage. And it grew through the decades.

Then in 2008 came its membership in the Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline network.

Today, Turkish Airlines operates flights to 356 destinations across 131 countries. This includes 53 domestic destinations within Türkiye, besides the 303 international airports across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas, Australia, and the Middle East.

GLOBAL AVIATION LEADER

Turkish Airlines, which was founded in 1933, is looking ahead to 2033 when the company will celebrate its centennial year. Sales Manager Joanne Santos provided a glimpse into the expansion developments during the gala celebration at Shangri-La at the Fort. Last year, they opened a route to Melbourne and Sydney, besides new routes to South America covering Santiago in Chile, Säo Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Bogotá in Colombia, and Caracas in Venezuela. Seville in Spain is now also accessible from the Istanbul hub.

Ms. Santos noted that the Istanbul Airport is now operating three independent parallel runways that allow simultaneous takeoffs and landings. It is the first airport in Europe and only the second in the world to operate the groundbreaking infrastructure which significantly increases air traffic capacity, minimizes delays, while enhancing safety and operational efficiency. This facility services their fleet of modern, passenger-friendly aircraft that includes the Boeing 777-300ER, Airbus A350-900 and the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner among others.

Mr. Akhan reported that from 490 aircraft last year, they are targeting 813 by 2033, Turkish Airlines’ centennial year. The bid to become the leading flight carrier includes increasing carried passenger numbers from 85.2 million to 171 million, international destinations to 345, and increasing their total income from $22.7 billion to $52 billion. “We aim to create $144-billion economic contribution globally with our win-win perspective.”

COMPLIMENTARY INTERNET ACCESS AND CITY TOUR

Enhancing the journey experience is the new Crystal Business Class Suite. Responding to passenger feedback, the onboard experience now includes this enhanced privacy space designed for business class travelers who are also provided unlimited internet access. Meanwhile, Economy class passengers who are members of the Miles&Smiles loyalty program are provided free unlimited messaging.

The airline offers a complimentary city tour for international passengers who have a layover of six to 24 hours in Istanbul. Eligible passengers can opt to experience the culture and history of Türkiye’s capital instead of waiting for their connecting flight at the airport. The program, Touristanbul, affords a visit to landmarks as the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, and the Topkapi Palace free of charge. The service includes transfers to and from the airport, meals, a professional guide, and entrance to museums.

Besides Touristanbul, Turkish Airlines offers transit passengers a complimentary stay. The STOPOVER program provides complimentary accommodation in partner hotels for those who have a minimum 20-hour layover. Passengers flying in economy class can avail themselves of an overnight stay at a four-star hotel. Business class travelers are entitled to a two-night stay at a five-star hotel.

BEST AIRLINE AWARD

Besides the numbers, Mr. Akhan talked about some of their latest awards from Skytrax and the Airline Passenger Experience Association or APEX, mentioning the distinction of being recognized this year as Best Airline in Europe for the 9th time, having the Best Wi-Fi in Europe, Best Inflight Entertainment System in Europe, and a few more.

“We also plan to increase the number of international lounges, carry out cabin transformations and continue our digitalization processes to maintain a high level of customer experience.”