TO HIGHLIGHT the importance of art galleries and museums in promoting Filipino culture, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has revealed the lineup of events to be held during Museum and Galleries Month.

Held every October since 1991 by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 798, the celebrations focus on the preservation of artistic heritage, the promotion of artistic expression, and the fostering of a deeper understanding of Philippine history and identity.

“Museums and galleries are more than just four-walled spaces that house objects. They are vessels of our nation’s identity,” said Bernan Joseph Cruz, NCCA deputy executive director for operations, at the press launch held on Sept. 24 at the Museo ng Muntinlupa in Muntinlupa City.

“They carry the stories that give voice to the richness of our history, our arts, our culture,” he added.

With the theme “Resilient Museums and Galleries: Educating for Preparedness and Recovery,” the NCCA and the National Museum take on the challenge of safeguarding heritage amid unexpected crises.

“This theme emphasizes the vital role of these institutions in protecting our heritage while also serving as centers of learning and education that prepare communities for disruptions, such as natural disasters, health crises, and social unrest,” said Mr. Corpuz

EVENTS

Arts Month will kick off on Oct. 7, 9 a.m., at the Museo Kordilyera of the University of the Philippines Baguio. It will feature an art fair and workshops.

Throughout the month, private and public museums nationwide will participate in the celebration through exhibits, fairs, workshops, and events that aim to reach students and communities.

The Mindanao Art Fair started even before the official Museum Month started, wrapping up its exhibit at SM Lanang in Davao City today.

There will be an NCCA Gallery Opening on Oct. 7 and 8 in Intramuros, Manila.

Over in Tarlac City, the Luzon Art Fair will be held from Oct. 9 to 12 at the Bulwagang Kanlahi, with the goal to revitalize Central Luzon’s art and culture scene. Meanwhile, artworks inspired by the social, cultural, and community environments of the Northern Luzon region will be on view at the Tam-Awan International Arts Festival in Tam-Awan Village, Baguio, from Oct. 10 to 12.

Finally, the ManilART fair will take place at the SMX Aura Convention Center in Taguig City, from Oct. 15 to 19.

The NCCA will launch the MGM 2025 Microsite Calendar on Oct. 2. It will offer a comprehensive list of activities slated to be held around the country for the entire month.

There will also be a summit in Baguio City where museums and galleries will be able to discuss heritage preservation.

A closing event will be held on Oct. 25 at the Museo ng Muntinlupa.

Renee C. Talavera, NCCA chief of the program management division said that museums are “spaces that nurture strength, inspire recovery, and remind us that resilience is deeply cultural, rooted in identity.

“They teach us not only to appreciate culture, but also to prepare for challenges,” she said. “They provide comfort and emotional strength during times of uncertainty, and they design programs that help rebuild and empower communities — showing us that resilience is not just survival, but a way of living with hope, purpose, and solidarity.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana