Mike Hanopol brings back 2003 album Lagablab

THE vinyl edition of Filipino rock legend Mike Hanopol’s album, Lagablab, is now available at indie vinyl record shop Backspacer Records in Pasig City.

First released in 2003 under Warner Music Philippines, the 10-track, guitar-heavy album is ultimately a message to younger generations of Filipinos who have yet to learn life’s lessons. It boasts different genres, like jazz, hip-hop, ballad, and fusion, but at the end of the day, “falls under Pinoy rock,” according to Mr. Hanopol.

“What are the ingredients for a sound to be considered Pinoy rock?” he asked at the launch on Sept. 28 at Backspacer Records.

“It’s the melody, the lyrics, and the timing — kung kailan pumapasok at tumatalakay ito sa panahon natin (when it comes in and dwells on the times we live in),” he explained.

Mr. Hanopol recalled how the album was inspired by Filipinos whom he saw lining up outdoors in Luneta to apply to go abroad.

“Habang pinanonood ko sila, pumapasok sa akin ’yung mga letra. ’Yung mga taong ito, maraming mangiiwan at maraming maiiwanan. (While I was observing them, the words were coming to me. These people, many of whom will leave people behind, and many who will be left behind),” he said.

For the OPM icon who has been active since the 1970s, his motivation for making music has always been “ang masa (the people).”

Lagablab also boasts collaborations with many Filipino music icons: the late Francis Magalona, Hannah Romawac, and Aia De Leon, to name a few. Even the session musicians changed every track.

“I see to it that, in every song, there are two or three musicians who are different. I tried to give them opportunities to be named,” he said.

The vinyl edition features newly remastered audio by Shinji Tanaka and original artwork by contemporary painter Lynyrd Paras.

Among the standout tracks that Mr. Hanopol discussed at the launch were “Ang Magulang Mo,” “Sa Aking Pag-Uwi,” and “Namamasyal.”

Mr. Hanopol cited these tracks as examples of his songwriting that focused more on simple lyrics that could be understood by all. “Nahihirapan ang mga tao kapag lalaliman mo. Kailangan maintindihan nila (People will have a hard time if the words are too deep. They have to understand),” he said.

Meanwhile, “Namamasyal” was a track that showcased the brilliance of iconic Filipino rapper Francis Magalona, who he recalled took only 10 minutes to pen and record the rap verse for the song.

WHAT’S NEXT

At the launch, Mr. Hanopol welcomed fans who participated in the discussion and reiterated the album’s intentions.

He described his work as “rock na malungkot (rock that is sad),” keeping in mind younger generations who have forgotten how to be Filipino.

“They are just Filipino because they have a birth certificate, but they listen to, use, and wear everything foreign,” he lamented.

He feels his own music and lyrics deeply, telling the press, “Tinatamaan ako ng sarili kong gawa. Napakahirap. Madalas mangyari sa akin (I’m hit by my own works. It’s very difficult. It happens very often to me).”

He ended the session with a listen of Lagablab’s final track, “Talamak,” pointing out certain lyrics which he invited the audience to discuss amongst themselves before the album signing began:

“Paiiralin ba natin ang masamang damo? / Ganito ba tayo habang-buhay? (Will we let the bad weeds grow? / Will we remain like this for as long as we live?)”

The vinyl record of Mike Hanopol’s Lagablab can be purchased exclusively via Backspacer Records’ official website and its physical store, located at the 2nd floor of D’Ace Plaza in Kapitolyo, Pasig City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana