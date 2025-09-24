THE 37th edition of Conrad Manila’s Of Wine and Art series celebrates weaving through the work of seven female artists.

Her Hands: A Loom of Stories was launched on Sept. 16 at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C, featuring 34 works by Kristine de Jesus, Anita del Rosario, Jane Ebarle, Mia Go, Katrina Raimann, Anina Rubio, and Maria Salvador.

Gallery C’s curator Nestor Jardin told BusinessWorld that the show came from a proposal to feature women artists. “Three of them had works that depicted weaving, in various styles.” He then decided to reformat the show for seven artists, so long as they all featured weaving, either the act, the resulting craft, or a woven piece itself. “It’s a very important aspect of our culture. Women are usually the ones who undertake this traditional craft,” he said.

Ms. De Jesus has four works, all in acrylic and ink on canvas, showing patterns on a blue background. Ms. Del Rosario parlayed her talent in jewelry design to create sculptures in mother-of-pearl and other materials, while Ms. Ebarle created works in acrylic depicting clothing. Kawes 30 CH, one of the works displayed, was made of layers upon layers of acrylic, with the skirt of the traje de mestiza (the traditional garb of a Filipina gentlewoman) that she painted floating off the canvas.

Ms. Go showed works made of handwoven cotton wool and acrylic yarn, as well as jute and raffia. Meanwhile, Ms. Raimann’s works were executed in burlap, cotton, wool, and acrylic yarn. Ms. Rubio showed several works in discarded fabric on handmade bamboo frames. Ms. Salvador showed fabric and fiber on textile.

“Together, these works remind us that weaving is more than a dream. It is an act of care, of resilience, and of imagination. It is how fragments become whole, and how stories, both personal and collective, are carried forward,” Ms. De Jesus, speaking on behalf of her fellow artists, said in a speech.

The exhibit runs is ongoing until Nov. 15.

Conrad Manila is offering a new afternoon tea experience at C Lounge which was inspired by the featured art collection. Available throughout the exhibit’s run, this celebrates both art and culture through a selection of bites and sips. The set includes baked gillardeau oysters, pan-seared lamb chops, US choice beef tenderloin, pan-seared lapu-lapu, signature C Lounge burger, Eton Mess, raspberry cheesecake, vanilla panna cotta with passion fruit and coconut sorbet, roasted coconut semifreddo with mango popsicle, and more.

The Conrad Manila is at the Seaside Boulevard, Coral Way, in Pasay City. — Joseph L. Garcia