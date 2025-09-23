BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said at least 14,733 families, or 47,068 individuals, have been affected by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Low-Pressure Area across five provinces in the Cagayan Valley region.

Cagayan province is the most affected with 11,276 families (35,338 persons) impacted across 280 barangays, DSWD-Cagayan Valley region reported, adding Gonzaga, Pamplona, and Santa Ana towns have the highest numbers of displaced residents.

Isabela came second with 2,779 families (9,839 persons) affected, mostly in Roxas and San Manuel.

Other provinces affected include Batanes (596 persons), Nueva Vizcaya (697 persons), and Quirino (598 persons).

As of Tuesday morning, 5,732 families (17,583 individuals) are currently taking shelter in 277 evacuation centers, while another 2,484 families or 7,897 persons are staying with relatives or neighbors, the DSWD-Region 2 said.

No stranded individuals have been reported so far.

DSWD-Region 2 has provided P4.16 million worth of assistance, including 4,670 family food packs (FFPs) and 59 non-food items (NFIs). The majority of the relief support was sent to Cagayan and Isabela, said DSWD spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Irene B. Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group of the agency.

A total of P153.2 million in standby funds and stockpiles remain available for continued response operations. This includes over 136,000 FFPs and NFIs stored in various warehouses across Cagayan Valley, Ms. Dumlao added.

DSWD said it has been continuing its coordination with local government units and community action teams to monitor affected areas. — Artemio A. Dumlao