Entertainment News (09/23/25)

The Summer I Turned Pretty gets a movie

PRIME VIDEO has just announced that the global hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude with a feature film written and directed by Jenny Han. The reveal was made during the Season 3 finale red carpet celebration in Paris, marking a milestone for the coming-of-age series. While story details are still under wraps, the film promises to deliver “a heartfelt final chapter to Belly’s journey.”

The Favors releases debut album

POP ACT The Favors, made up of acclaimed solo artists FINNEAS and Ashe, released their debut album The Dream via Darkroom Records. Its focus track is “David’s Brother,” a high-spirited song that has its own music video directed by Claudia Sulewski. The up-tempo yet nostalgic track dives into the tension of running into someone unexpectedly at a bar and balancing self-restraint. The rest of the album aims to revive the warmth and groove of 1970s pop, drawing inspiration from the golden era of Laurel Canyon and artists like Carole King and Simon & Garfunkel.

Museum of Speaking Skin opens at Shangri-La mall

AT Shangri-La Plaza, an immersive space about the beauty of skin, showcased in a way that art comes to life, will open this week. The space, set up by Lactacyd, focuses on skin science. Admission is free. The Museum of Speaking Skin opens on Sept. 25 and will run until Sept. 28.

Mind S-cool TV to premiere 7th season

THE 7th season of the show Mind S-cool TV kicks off on Sept. 28 on Cignal TV’s ONE PH channel and streaming via the Mind S-Cool YouTube channel. The educational program centers on Barangay Komplikado, a neighborhood where six Very Important Problems (VIPs) personify pressing environmental and societal issues in the Philippines: KLIMA, SARI, SUSI, UNOS, HILOM, and the elusive BUKAS. Though science-based narratives, Season 7 invites audiences of all ages to explore the interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, sustainability, and resilience.

Chen Linong collaborates with Lola Amour

ACCLAIMED Mandopop artist Chen Linong has collaborated with Filipino band Lola Amour for a single titled “With You.” It features Mr. Chen’s crystal-clear vocals alongside the expressive tones of Lola Amour’s vocalist, Pio Dumayas. An acoustic piece, “With You,” a reflection on love and longing, was inspired by an unwritten letter to a former lover. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Cinemalaya reveals new venue partners this October

The 21st edition of Cinemalaya film festival returns with 10 full-length films and 10 short film entries in three partner venues. From Oct. 3 to 12, Shangri-La Plaza will serve as the main hub of the festival for the first time, while films will also be screened at Ayala Malls Cinemas and Gateway Cineplex 18.

Pacquiao to lead athletes in Physical: Asia

THE Physical:100 franchise has revealed the 48 contestants of Physical: Asia, a nation-vs-nation showdown. Eight countries — Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines — will take part in a competition of strength, strategy, and teamwork. The six-person squad for the Philippines will be led by boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. His teammates are Fil-Am national team sambo athlete Mark Mugen, strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin, national team rugby player Justin Coveney, national team hurdler Robyn Lauren Brown, and crossfit athlete Lara Liwanag. The eight-nation spectacle premieres in October, streaming on Netflix to audiences worldwide.

ONE OR EIGHT releases second track

FRESH off their VMA appearance, rising global boy group ONE OR EIGHT has released “BET YOUR LIFE,” the second track in their ongoing Anthems of Challenge series. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms while its official music video premieres Sept. 26.

Korean thriller No Other Choice to screen in PHL

CREAZION Studios has announced that it is bringing No Other Choice, the Korean thriller by director Park Chan-wook and South Korea’s official entry to the 98th Academy Awards, to Philippine cinemas. It will premiere on Oct. 29.