Stuff to Do (09/19/25)

THE Pod Network has launched Stories @ The Pod, an audio anthology series that transforms Filipino literary works into immersive podcast experiences. Co-produced by audio production company Hit Productions, the limited series is designed to showcase contemporary Philippine literature through audio. The first season kicks off with four tales from Kwentoys, the upcoming book by Budjette Tan, the writer behind Trese. Kwentoys is a collection of short stories he wrote over a span of 20 years, blending folklore, memory, and the magic of everyday Filipino life, and features illustrations by his brother Brandie Tan. Episodes of Stories @ The Pod feature a fully produced audio drama adaptation from Steve and Nyx of the Book of Bad Ideas podcast. It is available on Spotify and other podcast streaming platforms.

Watch Kara David and Shuvee Etrata on video podcast

GMA Public Affairs’ newest video podcast, I-Listen, premiered on Sept. 17. Hosted by Kara David, the first episode features Sparkle artist and Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition housemate Shuvee Etrata who talks about the beginnings of her showbiz career. I-Listen contains conversations that highlight Filipino stories. I-Listen is now on Spotify, Apple Music, and the official GMA Public Affairs YouTube Channel.

Go to the PPO concert with Diomedes Saraza, Jr.

THE upcoming Concert II: Le Retour, part of the 41st concert season of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), will be featuring concertmaster and artist-in-residence, violinist Diomedes Saraza, Jr. A Juilliard-trained musician and NAMCYA first prize winner, Mr. Saraza has performed on international stages, including a celebrated appearance with the PPO at Carnegie Hall. Under the baton of Grzegorz Nowak, he will take on Ralph Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit, Makati. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Watch Superman fly exclusively on HBO Max

DC STUDIOS’ blockbuster movie Superman is making its global streaming debut on Sept. 19, exclusively on HBO Max. Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Be welcomed to Tuloy Po Kayo: The Concert at UP

THE Pan Xenia Fraternity and Adelfe Enu Crea Sorority have organized a night of music and movement called Tuloy Po Kayo: The Concert. It will feature performances by the UP Concert Chorus, the UP Symphony Orchestra, and the UP Filipiniana Dance Group. These groups will come together to honor 102 years of Business Unusual. It takes place on Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at the UP Theater, Diliman, Quezon City. Tickets can be found through the link https://tuloypokayo-theconcert.xperto.ph.

Watch films on EJKs in human rights festival

SHORT FILMS and documentaries on extrajudicial killings (EJKs) amid the Philippines’ war on drugs will be screened for free at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). The screenings are part of the 2025 Benilde Human Rights, Democracy, and Peace Festival. The lineup includes Basurero (2019) by Eileen Cabihing, Alunsina (2020) by Kiri Dalena, and Iiyak ang Langit (2025) by Kasharelle Javier and Monica Calderon. The event, slated for Sept. 19, from noon to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. It will be held at the MCAD Multimedia Room, Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga St., Malate, Manila. For more information, visit facebook.com/MCADManila.

See Dagitab’s transformation to stage from screen

FOLLOWING a debut run in July, Scene Change is bringing back Dagitab, a stage adaptation of the award-winning Cinemalaya film of the same name by Giancarlo Abrahan. Written and directed by Guelan Varela-Luarca, the story examines the longtime marriage of two professors, Issey and Jimmy, who are on the brink of separation. The original cast returns: Agot Isidro, Jojit Lorenzo, Elijah Canlas, and Benedix Ramos. They are joined by Sam Samarita. The limited two-weekend run from Sept. 20 to 28, takes place at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit, Makati. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Catch the newbies’ works in Shorts & Briefs

FIRST-TIME theater creatives and performers will grace the stage for Eksena PH’s 11th edition of Shorts & Briefs, a theater festival for newbies. This year, the lineup of entries boasts of adult themes: Ang Babae at ang Mangga, Josefino at ang Statwa, The Red Hotel, Reklamasyon Headquarters, Shit, and Warla Arena. The theater festival will run for three weekends, from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5, with 2 and 7:30 p.m. shows, at Café Shylo at the Skyway Twin Towers Condominium, 327 Capt. Henry P. Javier St., Pasig. For tickets send inquiries via Eksena PH on Facebook and Instagram.

Attend the Cup of Joe fan event

CUP OF JOE’S fans, who call themselves the Joewahs, will be decorating and setting the mood to celebrate the OPM band’s 7th anniversary at the Activity Area on the upper ground floor of Gateway Mall 1, in Cubao, Quezon City. Taking place on Sept. 20 and 21, the event aims to be a space where fans can connect through a variety of activities, games, and music. Entrance is free. Gates open at 1 p.m.

Go to the K-Wave festival in Cagayan De Oro

THE 2025 Korea Festival On the Go is happening on Sept. 20 to 21 at SM CDO Downtown Premier in Cagayan De Oro (CDO) city. The two-day event will feature all things K-culture, from hanbok-wearing to K-pop competitions and taekwondo showcases. Organized by the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines, one of its most awaited segments is “Everyone’s KPOP Cagayan de Oro,” a talent competition that will gather some of the best K-pop-inspired talents from CDO and nearby regions. Yeobaek from Korea will introduce a fusion of traditional music, while Liceo Folkloric Dance Troupe from the Philippines will showcase theatrical presentations of traditional Philippine dances. The Korea Taekwondo Association Demonstration Team will also thrill audiences with a dynamic demo performance.

Figure out the complexity of Para Kay B

BASED ON National Artist Ricky Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name, Para Kay B weaves together five interconnected love stories, as written by Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by Yong Tapang, Jr. The production initially ran in March and returns to the Doreen Black Box Theater, Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City, ongoing until Sept. 28. Returning cast members include Ava Santos, Liza Diño, Martha Comia, Sarah Garcia, Via Antonio, AJ Benoza, Esteban Mara, Jay Gonzaga, Aldo Vencilao, Divine Aucina, and Vincent Pajara. Joining the cast are Mario Magallona, Sarina Sasaki, Maria Alilia “Mosang” Bagio, Ingrid Joyce, Phi Palmos, Manok Nellas, Drew Espenocilla, and Air Paz. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

See why Pingkian was named Best Musical

ADJUDGED the Best Musical at the 2024 Aliw Awards, Tanghalang Pilipino’s Pingkian: Isang Musikal is being restaged, with performances ongoing until Oct. 12. The full-length musical follows the journey of Emilio Jacinto (played by Vic Robinson), a young revolutionary who navigates the complexities of leadership in the final years of the Philippine Revolution and the beginning of the Philippine-American War. It stars Vic Robinson as Emilio Jacinto/Pingkian. Also in the cast are Gab Pangilinan, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, Kakki Teodoro, Paw Castillo, Almond Bolante, Joshua Cadeliña, Marco Viaña. Directed by Jenny Jamora and written by Juan Ekis with music by Ejay Yatco, it will run at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Tickets are available at TicketWorld and Ticket2Me.

Go dancing at Ayala Malls with G-Force

THIS SEPTEMBER, Ayala Malls and dance authority G-Force are teaming up to bring mallgoers “The Dance District,” which turns everyday mall spaces into dance playgrounds. The next event will be on Sept. 19, 6 p.m., at The Deck at Circuit Lane at Ayala Malls Circuit with Mixed Synergy. Beyond the free G-Force dance sessions, mallgoers are invited to join The Dance District Challenge. They can share their best dance moments from The Dance District on TikTok and Instagram using the official sticker template and dedicated hashtag #ThatFeelingWhenTheMallIsYourDanceFloor for a chance to get surprise treats. The Dance District will culminate in a G-Force Groove Gala at the Courtyard, Ayala Triangle Gardens, on Oct. 5. For more information, visit www.ayalamalls.com or follow Ayala Malls on social media.

Watch Dear Evan Hansen at Solaire

GMG PRODUCTIONS presents the Manila run of the UK touring production of Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque until Oct. 5. It tells the story of Evan, an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging, and features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. It stars Ellis Kirk in the titular role. Tickets are available through TicketWorld.

Catch PETA’s Walang Aray

TWO YEARS after its debut, the original Filipino musical Walang Aray is back at the PETA Theater Center, running until Oct. 12. It is centered on the love story between Julia and Tenyong, set during the Philippine revolution of 1896. Many of the award-winning lead cast from 2023 are returning: Shaira Opsimar and Marynor Madamesila who alternate in the role of Julia, and Gio Gahol and Jon Abella as Tenyong. They are joined by a new cast member, Lance Reblando who also plays the role of Julia. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Bring the kids to Rep’s Wonderland

REPERTORY THEATER for Young Audiences presents the fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland every weekend until Dec. 14. Based on the book by Lewis Carroll, with music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, it is directed by Joy Virata and Cara Barredo. As Alice follows the rabbit into Wonderland, the production highlights audience participation with kids in attendance. It runs at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City. For ticket inquiries and showbuying opportunities, message REP’s pages @repertoryphilippines, call 0962-691-8540 or 0966-905-4013, or e-mail info@repphil.org or sales@repphil.org.