Dining In/Out (09/18/25)

Tanduay Asian Rum Silver wins Gold

TANDUAY’S premium rums were awarded five medals at the inaugural Miami Global Spirits Awards (MGSA), with Tanduay Asian Rum Silver receiving a gold medal and being declared the Best White/Aged Under 6 Years Rum. Silver medals were awarded to Tanduay Asian Rum Gold, Tanduay 10-Year Old Rum, and Tanduay Double Rum, and a bronze medal to Tanduay Especia Spiced Rum. “As we expand our presence in different parts of the world, these awards serve as an affirmation of the quality and craftsmanship that go into every bottle of Tanduay. We are proud to showcase Filipino excellence wherever we may be in the world, and we remain committed to producing rums that reflect our heritage and innovation,” said Tanduay International Business Development Manager Roy Kristoffer Sumangin in a statement. The MGSA, held at Sunny Isles, Florida, brought together industry experts to evaluate a wide range of spirits from across the globe. The panel of judges included distilled spirits professionals, journalists, trade experts, and influential buyers who did a double-blind judging process to ensure impartiality. Tanduay has a presence in major markets around the world.

City of Dreams wins at the Philippine Culinary Cup

THE team of chefs and mixologists from City of Dreams Manila who competed at the 2025 Philippine Culinary Cup bagged 11 medals in eight categories. The event was recently held concurrently with World Food Expo (WOFEX) at the SMX Convention Center. “Every year, our team has been consistently awarded at the Philippine Culinary Cup, a testament to the depth of their culinary artistry and mastery. We commend their passion for excellence as they help steer and inspire colleagues in positioning City of Dreams Manila as one of the sought-after dining destinations in the city,” said Property President Geoff Andres in a statement. Mary Anne Valderrama of Café Society, and Lee Chia Lok of Season 88, Taiwan Pork Bento, won the Gold in the Chocolate Pastry Showpiece and Taiwan Pork Bento, respectively. Season 88’s chef also bagged Silver in the US Pork Asian Gourmet Chef Challenge. Other silver medalists include Dominic Joshua Hembrador and Mary Apple Delantar for the Wedding Cake category; Paul John Zuniega for the Bread Showpiece category; Allan Mabras for the Chocolate Pastry Showpiece; and Jiro Flora (Haliya), for Canada Beef’s “Back to Basics” challenge. She Chong Ngooi of Crystal Dragon got the Bronze for the Taiwan Pork Bento Box category. In the bartending competition, CenterPlay bartenders Arvin Philip Rallos and Prince Reinner Santos were also named Champion for Flairtending and second placer for Best in Cocktail categories, respectively.