Drinking an artwork

FUNDACION SANSÓ and The Spirits Library have something up their sleeve: translating paintings into cocktails.

Throughout September up to Oct. 4, the Poblacion bar is releasing five cocktails inspired by five works of master artist Juvenal Sansó, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 95*.

Of the Modernist school and educated at the University of the Philippines — where he was a student of National Artists Fernando Amorsolo and Guillermo Tolentino — he earned the Presidential Medal of Merit from the Republic of the Philippines in 2006, the Distinguished King’s Cross of Isabela by King Juan Carlos I of Spain in 2007, and the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by France in 2008, according to his obituary in BusinessWorld.

The paintings chosen to be translated into drinks include the en vase floral With Grandiosity and Splendor (the cocktail is made with Martinique Rhum, chamomile and cherry cordial, and egg white), the turquoise-toned A Universe of Things (made with Beefeater Gin, Génépi Liquer, and blue curacao). Stars of the Earth is represented by Codico Blanco, Martel VS Cognac, mezcal, Braulio, Bénédictine, and osmanthus tea. Exalted in Surf and Rocks is embodied through elderflower cordial, Kombu-infused Beefeater, peach and prosecco and chocolate rocks. Finally, Calm Sea Spray is translated into a glass with Havana Club, pineapple-aloe cordial, olive brine, and jasmine tea.

Lee Watson, co-founder of The Spirits Library which executed the drinks through its bartenders, said during the Sept. 4 launch at the bar, “I think the challenge here is to take one art form very different from ours; very visual, and translate it to something here.”

The paintings that inspired the drinks are also hung up in the bar as an exhibition, on loan from the Fundacion Sansó until the end of the month — so you can look at the painting while sipping the drink it inspired.

BusinessWorld tried three of the five. The “Stars of the Earth” cocktail, inspired by a painting flush with greens so rich they appeared to be ready for plucking, had a very evident green note punctuated heavily by the smoky mezcal. “Exalted in Surf and Rocks,” showing suggestive imagery of seafoam fizzing in a cool, bright blue, had a prominent lychee note, and tasted nuanced and complex, but still decidedly fizzy and light. “A Universe of Things,” showing moody foliage with a bright blue background, tasted like it should be enjoyed on the beach.

“What better way to encounter [the paintings] than through a drink raised among friends? A gesture of connection, of celebration, of remembrance,” said Fundacion Sansó Director Ricky Francisco in a speech.

Ten percent of each drink sale goes to the Fundacion Sansó scholarship fund, which has helped 37 scholars at the University of the Philippines Diliman, Far Eastern University, and Bulacan State University.

This is not the foundation’s first foray through food and drink: there is the museum’s Scholarsip Café. They’ve also had several partnerships and merchandise displaying the artist’s work on scarves, bottles; even record players.

“A lot of people think that art is just something you put on the wall. It’s not. It’s a human experience. We want people to open their definition of what art is,” said Mr. Francisco in an interview with BusinessWorld. “Drinks are the fastest way for you to be able to get somewhere else.

“It is a reminder that Art does not end in a gallery. It lives in ways that touch us, surprise us, and show different ways it can be savored,” he said.

The Spirits Library is in 4963 Guerrero St., Poblacion, Makati City. It is open from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fundacion Sansó and its museum are located at 32 V. Cruz St., Brgy. Sta. Lucia, San Juan. This promotion was co-sponsored by Martell, Código 1530, Havana Club, and Beefeater. — Joseph L. Garcia

