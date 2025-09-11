Two Filipino pizzerias hailed at Top 50 Pizza

1 of 2

TOP 50 PIZZA, which ranks pizzerias around the world and in each region, places Filipino dining outlets Crosta and A Mano in its list again.

The two pizzerias have been consistently included in the list throughout the 2020s. For example, Makati’s Crosta was in the list last year at No. 12, moving down the list to No. 28 this year. A Mano, meanwhile, moved up to No. 49 from No. 70 last year, and its No. 96 debut in 2023.

In the Asia-Pacific regional list, Crosta enjoys the No. 5 spot (tied with Australia’s Shop225), while A Mano occupies No. 7 (tied with New Zealand’s Dante’s Pizzeria).

The website says about Crosta, “With few seats, pizza and high-quality products, and a selection of wines available by the glass, Crosta is a meeting of three very different sensibilities that creates a one-of-a-kind place.”

The pizza place is operated by Ingga S. Cabangon Chua and Thomas Woudwyk; the kitchen is helmed by Japanese chef Yuichi Ito.

“The doughs are of different styles and all of excellent quality. The toppings range from simple and traditional to more complex ones. A must-try is the round pizza with salami, truly balanced and well-made.”

About A Mano, the guide says, “In the menu you will find pasta, risotto, pizza and whatever your choice may be, you will find a selection of products that would make any Italian restaurant envious, in terms of quality. The style of the pizza is a mix between traditional Neapolitan and contemporary.”

A Mano is a venture by Amado Forés (son of late storied chef Margarita Forés*) through AF Hospitality.

Those two pizzerias are not the only ones that made an appearance on the site’s lists. Wildflour Italian made it to No. 42 and Cebu’s Minante Pizzeria got the No. 48 slot on the Asia-Pacific list.

Worldwide, I Masanielli — Francesco Martucci in Caserta, Italy, got the top spot. “A temple of the best of Italian gastronomic culture just a stone’s throw from the Royal Palace,” is how the 50 Top Pizza list described it.

View the complete list here: https://www.50toppizza.it/. — Joseph L. Garcia

*https://www.bworldonline.com/arts-and-leisure/2025/07/17/685628/margaritas-son-takes-over/