GEORGE DE JESUS III, a stalwart in the Philippine theater scene where he worked as an actor, director, and playwright, died on Tuesday, Sept. 9. He was 54.

Mr. De Jesus’ passing was announced by his sister, Che de Jesus, on Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, George ‘Jon’ de Jesus III,” she said. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We love you and we will miss you, kuya Jon.”

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), with whom Mr. De Jesus had worked extensively, extended its condolences.

“George generously shared his talent on the PETA stage, delivering memorable performances in productions like Haring Lear, Walang Himala, and Noli Fili Dekada Dos Mil. George was also part of the PETA Broadcast and Film, Inc’s Teleplay Writing Workshop,” it said in a Facebook post.

“His legacy in the Filipino theater community will live on through his work. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” PETA added.

Tanghalang Pilipino, of which he was a member from 1994 to 2001, also paid tribute to Mr. De Jesus on their social media pages, acknowledging his impact on the theater community.

“Lubos na nakikiramay ang Tanghalang Pilipino sa pagpanaw ng isang alagad ng sining (Tanghalang Pilipino expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of an artist),” it said in a Facebook post.

Mr. De Jesus performed in many of the company’s productions: Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, Calderon de la Barca’s Las Tres Justicias En Una, Moliere’s The Miser and Les Fourberies de Scapin, Mikhail Bulgakov’s Flight, Luis Valdez’s The Shrunken Head of Pancho Villa, Michel de Ghelderode’s Pantaglieze, and Aristophanes’ Lysistrata, to name a few.

A writer, he won multiple Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature over the years. Some of his award-winning works include Linggo ng Palasapas, Unang Ulan ng Mayo, and Kapit (all one-act plays); Cell Phone (future fiction); Sala sa Pito and Maniacal (full-length plays); and Kung Paano Maghiwalay (screenplay).

His work Paglayang Minamahal was also awarded by the Centennial Literary Competition while his screenplay, Para Walang Unyon, won in the NCCA Teatro Bulawan Playwriting Competition.

Mr. De Jesus co-founded the Egg Theater Company in 2015 ahead of that year’s Fringe Manila festival. They went on to stage many contemporary theater pieces — original plays, translations, and adaptations. These include Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman and Moliere’s The Learned Ladies and The Misanthrope.

He wrote, directed, and acted in countless productions for Stages Production Specialists, Inc., Virgin Labfest, and Dulaang UP.

His most recent appearance was in the one-act play Minating ni Mariah ang Manto ng Mommy ni Mama Mary, part of this year’s Virgin Labfest.

Mr. De Jesus’ wake takes place from Sept. 10 to 12 at the Solenne and Amore rooms of the Solennelle Funeral Chapels, Valenzuela City. The final service and interment will be on Sept. 13, 10 a.m., at Tierra Santa Memorial Park, also in Valenzuela City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana