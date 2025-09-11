Dining In/Out (09/11/25)

1 of 3

Smashing Lemons marks first year with promo

SMASHING LEMONS, a lemon tea franchise from Hong Kong, marks its first anniversary in the Philippines this month. Smashing Lemons officially entered the Philippine market in 2024 through a franchise partnership with Smash Foods Inc. It has over 800 stores globally, spanning China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Canada. The brand is rolling out a one-day only Buy One, Take One anniversary promo on Sept. 15. Offering over 30 unique lemon-based beverage varieties, the anniversary promo will be available at the following branches: SM City Manila, SM City East Ortigas, SM City Caloocan, SM City San Lazaro, SM City Fairview and S&R BGC, Taguig City.

Negronis this month at Solaire Resort North

SOLAIRE RESORT NORTH celebrates the Negroni from Sept. 22 to 25, with Negroni cocktails inspired by cities like Bologna, Sicily, Naples, Venice, and more. The cocktails are made with key ingredients from each highlighted Italian city, with pistachio-infused Negronis, floral-based Negronis, or even Carbonara- and Tiramisu-inspired beverages. The cocktails will be available at most of the restaurants, starting at P500++ net per glass. The Pistachio Negroni by Café Mangrove (a classic gin-vermouth-campari-based mix garnished with pistachio sauce and crumbs) represents Sicilian cuisine. Trattoria e Dolci serves Parmesan-infused Viva Bologna Negroni (Bulldog Gin, Campari and a homemade Parmesan vermouth) in tribute to Bologna. Solaire Resort’s Japanese restaurant, Yakumi, serves the Fiore Negroni, in tribute to Sanremo, the city of flowers. Dragon Bar serves the Neapolitan-inspired Caffe Negroni. The Pool Café offers the Limone Negroni paying homage to Sorrento’s zesty lemons with a drink made with Malfy Con Limone, Bianco Vermouth, and Campari, topped with lemon foam, and the zest of lemons and oranges. Tastes of Rome, Perugia, and Venice are served at Finestra and Skybar through Finestra’s Roma Italia Negroni (warmed Parmesan foam and pancetta for savory notes). At Skybar, try the Cioccolato Negroni (with Perugian chocolate) or the Tiramisu Negroni in honor of the Venetian dessert. For reservations and inquiries, visit sn.solaireresort.com, call 8888-8888, or e-mail snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com.

The Bistro Group opens to sub-franchising

THE BISTRO GROUP announced that they are open to sub-franchising some of their most successful restaurant concepts with the Japanese casual dining brand, Watami NAIA Terminal 3, as the first sub-franchise store. It will be launched this October. The 80-seat restaurant will serve a wide range of authentic Japanese dishes. The NAIA Terminal store is Watami’s 23rd branch. To date, the Bistro Group operates 200+ stores nationwide and 28 different concepts. The Bistro Group is moving to offer sub-franchising, with it providing prospective investors with business assistance, marketing and logistical support, a built-in customer base, brand equity and reputation and customer loyalty. Among the concepts that are open to sub-franchising are TGIFriday’s, Italianni’s, El Pollo Loco, Bulgogi Brothers, Modern Shang, and Red Lotus, plus homegrown concepts Krazy Garlik and Siklab+. More branches mean that The Bistro Group will be accessible to more people in Metro Manila and key provinces. For further details and inquiries about sub-franchising, contact The Bistro Group via e-mail at tbg.franchising@bistro.com.ph.

Goodday Friz brings paraprobiotics soda

THE country’s first-ever paraprobiotic soda is Goodday Friz. Goodday, a brand of cultured milk beverages, uses Japanese technology to make Friz, a bubbly fusion of cultured milk and soda. It’s filled with 2 billion Lac-Shield paraprobiotics per can. Available in two variants — Original and Orange, Friz is now rolling out across supermarkets, groceries, and convenience stores nationwide. For details, check out Goodday on Facebook, Instagram, and on TikTok @gooddayfrizph.