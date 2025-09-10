The Philippine Guest of Honor Pavilion at the Frankfurt Book Fair presents unique narratives

A DECADE AGO, Anvil Publishing Manager Karina Bolasco sought the support of arts patron Senator Loren Legarda, so that the Philippines could have a bigger presence at Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest trade fair for books. From her support came a vision of the Philippines as the Guest of Honor at the fair — an initiative which finally bears fruit this year with a 2,000-square-meter pavilion.

Established in the 17th century and revived for the modern era in 1949, the Frankfurt Book Fair is held annually every October in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

While the Philippines has been involved in the book fair since 1998, this will be its first time participating as Guest of Honor. It also marks the second time a Southeast Asian nation has taken on the role, following Indonesia 10 years ago.

The pavilion, which has the theme “The imagination peoples the air,” will have over 400 Philippine delegates — authors, illustrators, artists, creatives, and publishers. It is curated by Patrick Flores and designed by Stanley Ruiz.

The physical space itself will be a communal setting, with modular rattan and bamboo seats amid the 500 Philippine book titles on display. The translucent walls also double as a canvas for works by artists Gary-Ross Pastrana, Mervin Malonzo, and David Medalla.

“The Pavilion features native craftsmanship to create spaces where old forms find new purpose, and tradition becomes a living canvas for imagination and connection,” Ms. Legarda said at a press conference held on Sept. 4 in Manila.

EXPANSIVE PROGRAM

Aside from the pavilion itself, the Philippines’ Guest of Honor program will span over 100 talks, readings, and performances curated by Ms. Bolasco. These will explore a variety of global issues — human rights, democracy, climate change, geopolitics, children’s literature, religion, race, queer stories, and more.

One example is the discussion “How Do We Write About Climate Change?” led by poet Marjorie Evasco, Maria Paz Luna, and Red Constantino, which will end with a performance of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s song “Paraiso” by the Philippine Madrigal Singers and Song Weavers Philippines.

Panels on human rights and democracy include “Framing Stories: Art and Film Resist,” “Philippine Media: Struggles for Freedom,” and “West Philippine Sea: Ecology and Assertion,” among others. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa and trauma journalist Patricia Evangelista will hold talks at the pavilion.

Performers also span traditional and contemporary music: Morobeats (hip hop), violin duo Justin and Janna Texon, Kuwerdas Filipinas (symphonic rondalla), and Akayu (Kalinga music), to name a few.

For expressions of solidarity with Gaza and Ukraine, the program will have “Poetry for Freedom, Justice, and Peace,” a lineup of poetic performances which is set to run twice a day; and “A Solidarity for Hope” which will feature readings by National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario, Turkish writer and President of PEN International Burhan Sönmez, and Indonesian author Ayu Utami.

On Mr. Almario’s participation, Ms. Legarda said in her speech that “his presence deepens the meaning of our program, affirming how Filipino literature shapes both our memory and our future.”

She added that “Filipino creativity will be felt in music and poetry with each session closing on a note of inspiration from artists and performers who connect our past and present.”

“Our presence will extend far beyond the pavilion,” she said.

BEYOND THE PAVILION

Aside from the Pavilion, there will be the Philippine Stand, a central hub for business and rights negotiations among publishers; and the Asia Stage, a home for hourly talks on issues in the Southeast Asian market like censorship, comics, and generative artificial intelligence.

Across the three venues, there will be 65 talks, workshops, and discussions.

Charisse Tugade, executive director of the National Book Development Board (NBDB), which is one of the coordinators for the program, told BusinessWorld that publishers, authors, and creatives were selected through an open call led by the Guest of Honor committee.

“We reached out to the delegates and discussed with them which books they would like to sell,” Ms. Tugade explained. She added that, as of Sept. 4, there are 52 major, indie, and academic publishers set to join the book fair, seeking business and rights negotiations.

The NBDB will also present various titles translated under its Translation Subsidy Program.

The book fair will run from Oct. 15 to 19. For the full schedule and exhibitions, visit the official website for the Philippines as Guest of Honor at the Frankfurter Buchmesse. — Brontë H. Lacsamana