THE 2025 Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is opening today, Sept. 10, and will run until Sept. 14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City.

The MIBF — which is the longest-running and largest book fair in the Philippines, tracing its roots back to the early 1980s — will have over 200 booths over two floors of the SMX, with both levels featuring a mix of booksellers. The second floor will also have booths filled with pens, crafting supplies, and essential school materials, among others. The major bookstores will have booths, as will a myriad of publishers, from academic to romance, technical to graphic novels.

Organizers are suggesting visitors come early for first dibs on the best deals and limited-stock items, bring sturdy tote bags and even a trolley to carry their purchases, and wear comfortable shoes as they work their way through the booths.

The book fair will host over 50 events for both the business side of publishing and for the consumer side. These range from book signings to product demonstrations, panel discussions with industry experts, art workshops, and even movie premieres. Check publishers’ social media pages for the final schedules of their events. One can also visit www.manilabookfair.com/events.

EVENTS

There will be two major movie launches celebrating influential figures in Philippine history. Today will see the launch of Edjop: The Movie, a film based on the life of student activist Edgar Jopson; and on Sept. 14 there will be a special launch of Quezon, the movie chronicling the life of President Manuel L. Quezon.

Today will also see the start of the Tourism and Hospitality Education Summit. Supported by the Department of Tourism (DoT), it will feature industry leaders discussing the future of tourism and hospitality.

Tomorrow, Sept. 11, the National Book Development Board presents the Ink and Impact Series, which features training sessions for teachers, DepEd scopers, and procurement officials, which includes a look at the latest reading remediation tools.

The various talks, lectures, and fora at the book fair range from “From Bayan to Bookshelf: Nurturing Filipiniana in the School Library,” “Building Your Competitive Edge: The Strategic Value of Microcredentials for HEIs,” “Generative AI in Education: Leveraging AI Tools for Quality and Efficiency,” “Mga Aklat sa Panahon ng Disimpormasyon,” “AI and the Author: Writing in the Age of Technology,” to “How to Write a Book.”

Among the authors who will be holding meet and greets and book signings are actress and Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto, National Artist Ricky Lee, TV personality Atom Araullo, and social media “influencer” Mika Salamanca.

The MIBF will also host the Cardinal Sin Book Awards and the 11th Lampara Prize Awards Ceremony.

The Manila International Book Fair is organized by Primetrade Asia, Inc., with support of the National Book Development Board, the Book Development Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Booksellers Association, Inc., the Asian Catholic Communicators, Inc., the Overseas Publishers Representatives’ Association of the Philippines, and the Philippine Educational Publishers Association.

For more information and updates, visit the Manila International Book Fair website www.manilabookfair.com and follow its official Facebook page www.facebook.com/ManilaBookFair.