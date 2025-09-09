WITH 11 nominations, Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico’s Tumandok leads this year’s pack of film nominees for the 48th Gawad Urian.

The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released the list of nominations for the film awards last week.

Tumandok, produced by Southern Lantern Studios and Terminal Six Post, is a “docufiction” about the Ati people. Aside from Best Film, it was nominated in almost all categories: Direction, Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Editing, Music, and Sound.

Acting nominations were also given to Tumandok cast members Jenaica and Rowena Sangher and Felipe Ganancial, all of whom are Ati people and first-time actors.

The next film with the most Gawad Urian nominations — 10 — is Best Picture nominee Kono Basho which was directed by Jaime Pacena II, a subtle drama set in Japan about grief and healing. Its nominations include Direction, Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Editing, Music, and Sound.

Its two lead actresses, Gabby Padilla and Arisa Nakano, were both nominated for Best Actress.

Other nominees in the Best Picture category are thriller-drama Green Bones by Zig Dulay, documentary Alipato at Muog by JL Burgos, psychological drama Phantosmia by Lav Diaz, experimental fiction Rizal’s Makamisa: Pantasma ng Higanti by Khavn, and social drama The Hearing by Lawrence Fajardo.

This year’s Gawad Urian will be giving its lifetime achievement award — the Natatanging Gawad Urian — to actor Dante Rivero.

The 48th Gawad Urian awarding ceremony will be held on Oct. 11 at De La Salle University, Manila.

The annual Gawad Urian Awards are presented by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, an organization of film critics, writers, and scholars. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

The full list of nominees for the 48th Gawad Urian Awards are:

Best Picture: Alipato at Muog, Green Bones, Kono Basho, Phantosmia, Rizal’s Makamisa: Pantasma ng Higanti, The Hearing, Tumandok

Best Director: JL Burgos, Alipato at Muog; Zig Madamba Dulay, Green Bones; Jaime Pacena II, Kono Basho; Lav Diaz, Phantosmia; Khavn, Rizal’s Makamisa: Pantasma ng Higanti; Lawrence Fajardo, The Hearing; Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico, Tumandok

Best Actor: Carlo Aquino, Crosspoint; Baron Geisler, Dearly Beloved; Dennis Trillo, Green Bones; Ruru Madrid, Green Bones; Sid Lucero, Outside; Ronnie Lazaro, Phantosmia; Enzo Osorio, The Hearing

Best Actress: Lovi Poe, Guilty Pleasure; Aicelle Santos, Isang Himala; Gabby Padilla, Kono Basho; Arisa Nakano, Kono Basho; Mylene Dizon, The Hearing; Jenaica Sangher, Tumandok

Best Supporting Actor: Takehiro Hira, Crosspoint; Art Acuña, An Errand; David Ezra, Isang Himala; Nor Domingo, The Hearing; Felipe Ganancial, Tumandok

Best Supporting Actress: Kei Kurosawa, Crosspoint; Chanda Romero, Espantaho; Bituin Escalante, Isang Himala; Kakki Teodoro, Isang Himala; Ina Feleo, The Hearing; Rowena Sangher, Tumandok

Best Screenplay: JL Burgos and Bernardine De Belen, Alipato at Muog; Ricky Lee and Anj Atienza, Green Bones; Jaime Pacena II, Kono Basho; Honeylyn Joy Alipio, The Hearing; Arden Rod Condez and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay, Tumandok

Best Cinematography: JL Burgos, Alipato at Muog; Neil Daza, Green Bones; Dan Villegas, Kono Basho; Lav Diaz, Phantosmia; Pabelle Manikan, Tumandok

Best Editing: JL Burgos, Alipato at Muog; Marya Ignacio, Kono Basho; Furan Guillermo, Rizal’s Makamisa: Pantasma ng Higanti; Lawrence Fajardo and Ysabelle Denoga, The Hearing; Pabelle Manikan, Tumandok

Best Production Design: JL Burgos, Alipato at Muog; Marxie Maolen Fadul, Green Bones; Eero Yves Francisco, Kono Basho; Lav Diaz, Phantosmia; Zeus Bascon, Rizal’s Makamisa: Pantasma ng Higanti; Lynne Belle Salvadico, Tumandok

Best Music: Len Calvo, Green Bones; Vincent De Jesus, Isang Himala; Len Calvo, Kono Basho; David Toop and Khavn with the Kontra-Kino Orchestra, Rizal’s Makamisa: Pantasma ng Higanti; Paulo Almaden and the Ati People of Kabarangkalan and Nagpana, Tumandok

Best Sound: Ronaldo de Asis, Crosspoint; Albert Michael Idioma and Emilio Bien Sparks, Isang Himala; Allen Roy Santos, Kono Basho; Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla and Michaela Docena, The Hearing; Lamberto Casas, Jr., Alexis Tomboc, and Kevin Padilla, Tumandok