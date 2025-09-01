Developing barangay style

1 of 6

JOR-EL ESPINA and other designer friends opened a new store on Aug. 18, right beside Mr. Espina’s atelier in Makati.

The store, named BRGY (an abbreviation of barangay, as in the local government unit and the community) features shared space for designers Mr. Espina, Jun Escario, Jerome Lorico, and Viktor Jeans. There are also home and lifestyle finds like furniture from Jed Yabut, photographs by Doc Marlon Pecjo, home decor and stationery from Paperbound, and yarncraft by Reverie (by model Ria Bolivar).

“It’s been my dream to have a curated store,” said Mr. Espina during an interview at the store’s opening. “I have friends who are also willing to share the space with me… The similarity is (in) the vision. The concept of each is really different. Our aesthetic is totally different from each other, and we wanted to keep it that way,” he said.

For example, his own collection derives from his previous work, along with new techniques he learned from previous collaborations (like the one he did recently with Filipiniana couturier Patis Tesoro). His own corner reflects the jumble of a sari-sari (sundry) store, so it’s seen in the mish-mash of modern Filipiniana pieces. Mr. Escario’s corner, meanwhile, shows sleek, knockout pieces designed for power women, while Mr. Lorico’s space reflects avant-garde values in sexy knitwear. Streetwear and urban grit is covered by Viktor Jeans, with a collection of motoring-inspired pieces.

“We want it to be global,” said Mr. Espina, pointing to the fact that the store’s concept is derived from London’s Dover Street Market, which itself has expanded to other countries. “I wanted a small community of creatives,” said Mr. Espina.

“The collections we featured in BRGY are exclusive to the concept store and are done in small batches. The pieces I have here, for example, are totally different from the ones you will see at the atelier or pop-ups,” he said. “Later on, we can rotate, or we can invite new brands to participate,” he said. Every three to six months, new brands and collections will be introduced.

“We endeavor to continuously showcase new creative discoveries and ideas — mostly fashion, but we are always open to anything design-centric,” he said.

BRGY is located at Unit 704, One Corporate Center, Arnaiz Ave., Makati City. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Joseph L. Garcia