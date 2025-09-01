Style (09/01/25)

1 of 3

Fendi unveils centennial high jewelry collection

IN CELEBRATION of its centenary, Fendi introduces Eaux d’Artifice, the 2025 High Jewelry collection designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi. Drawing inspiration from Rome’s fountains and their interplay of water, light, and stone, the collection pays tribute to the eternal city’s beauty and grandeur. Crafted in the Fendi high jewelry ateliers in Paris, the collection features three parures, three statement cocktail rings, and the one-of-a-kind centennial necklace. At its heart is the Eaux d’Artifice centennial necklace, set with a 20.25-carat Fancy Vivid Flawless Yellow diamond. Surrounded by a cascade of round and baguette-cut white diamonds, the design mirrors the arcs of a fountain in motion, with 100 pear-shaped yellow diamonds symbolizing each year of FENDI’s history. The collection continues its exploration of liquid symmetry with the Cento set, showcasing sapphires and diamonds in rippling, fluid forms; the Ovato bracelet and ring, highlighting luminous Santa Maria aquamarines; and the Fortuna set, a helix-inspired design brought to life with cushion-cut rubies and flowing diamond curls. Completing the collection is a trio of radiant cocktail rings — Alba, Carmina, and Esperidi — that reinterpret the glow of Roman sunsets in bold, sculptural color harmonies.

Young designers introduce sustainable bridal collection

THE YOUNG design innovators behind the circular social enterprise REPAMANA have introduced a sustainable solution to single-use bridal wear. Tagged as United in REPAMANA, the collection was first launched at the Singapore Fashion Council Gala. The startup served as the lone Philippine representative following a special invitation from the Philippine Fashion Coalition. REPAMANA was founded in 2023 by entrepreneurs and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) graduates Dars Juson and Allesandra Gutierrez, together with Benilde Multimedia Arts (MMA) talent Earl Marquez. Motivated by their shared mission to help address the environmental issue on textile waste, they teamed up to repurpose discarded hotel textiles into diverse products, from ready-to-wear garments to stylish accessories. Presently, the young innovators have already diverted over 200 kilos of bedsheets from landfills and have upcycled over 75 kilos of textile waste into contemporary pieces. “United in REPAMANA explores an unconventional bridal concept and challenges traditional wedding norms,” they explained in a press statement. The three-p[iece collection plays with the demi-couture category, which bridges the gap between ready-to-wear (RTW) and haute couture and channels an intricate relationship between draping and patchwork. The first features the iconic Filipiniana butterfly sleeves with a structured “kum-ot,” an original surface design technique featuring irregular pleats and ripples that look like waves, folds, or topographic landscapes.” The second piece, which was co-created with fashion designer and fellow Benilde FDM homegrown alum Fred Leysa, fuses dressmaking and tailoring elements. The last look is “an epitome of wedding dresses” that “marries elegance and chaos.” For more information, visit instagram.com/repamana.

Heritage and innovation at trade show

CLASSIC CHARACTERS INC., creator of the Canadian, Lifestyle, and Modern Linen lines, and New Creation Manufacturing, a homegrown leader in baby, children’s, and ladies’ apparel, held their annual tradeshow entitled “Legacy and Dreams” held at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City this month. Now in its 17th year, the two-day event brought together over six decades of heritage, design innovation, and sustainable manufacturing in its showcase. Top institutional and commercial clients explored an expansive portfolio ranging from luxurious hotel-grade linens, towels, and pillows to certified babywear, ladieswear, and pet clothing. Through interactive booths, guests examined the intricate weave of premium linens, tested pillows designed for every type of sleeper, explored elegant yet durable institutional linens for hotels and hospitals, and checked out the germ-resistant babywear displayed in a dollhouse-inspired setup. In recent years, the group has accelerated its shift toward sustainable manufacturing—upgrading facilities to run on solar power, introducing eco-friendly collections made from Organic, Bamboo, and Tencel fabrics, and having its products OEKO-TEX certified to ensure products are tested safe from harmful substances. The reintroduction of Hello Dolly’s Sanitized babywear line further reinforces its commitment to health and hygiene, providing antimicrobial protection for infants’ clothing. Learn more at newcreation72.com and lifestylebycanadian.com.