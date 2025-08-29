Alt-rock and jazz-pop albums for the ‘ber’ months

By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

THREE unique albums were released last Friday, a wave of exciting, new music from the Western side of the world capping off the rainy month of August.

For fans of alternative rock and jazz-infused pop, these collections of songs — all powered by excellent female vocalists — are a great way to enter the “ber” months. Here’s an overview of three albums you can listen to that dropped towards August’s end.

THE CLEARING BY WOLF ALICE

Wolf Alice is an English alternative rock band based in London, UK. Made up of frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, guitarist Joff Oddie, bassist Theo Ellis, and drummer Joel Amey, they’ve been exploring genres like folk, dream pop, and grunge since 2010.

Their fourth album, The Clearing, was written in Seven Sisters and recorded in Los Angeles with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin. Blending classic rock and pop, the band has described it as “Fleetwood Mac in North Lon-don.”

The 11 tracks in this strong record range from richly produced, powerful anthems to emotional midtempo bops, infusing pleasant beats with dreamlike rhythms. It’s a vivid run through the 1970s-inspired drama that Wolf Alice dynamically brings into modern day.

Songs that stand out are “Bloom Baby Bloom,” with Rowsell’s versatile vocals that evoke an invigorating mix of yearning and confidence; “Just Two Girls,” a catchy indie pop tune that highlights sweet yet intricate melodies; and “White Hors-es,” a guitar-driven folk anthem that starts out easygoing then kicks up a fun sonic journey.

A MATTER OF TIME BY LAUFEY

A lovely new album that many have been anticipating is A Matter of Time, created by jazz-pop musician Laufey (full name: Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir).

Born to an Icelandic father and Chinese mother, she studied piano, cello, and singing in various schools in Reykjavik, Washington, DC, and Beijing. Now based in Los Angeles, her third album is more stripped-down, her usually polished veneer of elegance making way for a more vulnerable and unguarded period of her career.

In the second track, “Lover Girl,” playful orchestration drives forward Laufey’s syrupy voice. “Snow White,” a personal favorite from the album, follows it up with her melancholy vocals combined with a gentle tapestry of acous-tic and string sections. “Tough Luck” is a stunning track, which begins with a soft melody that later builds and explodes with surprising, pop song-like energy.

The album really showcases the old Hollywood, almost Disney princess-like picture that Laufey paints with her classically developed sensibilities. The track “Mr. Electric” encapsulates the fascinating progression of Laufey’s music — it is a danceable ballad, vibrantly sung atop some fun, percussive instrumentation.

BURY THE KEY BY TOPS

Canadian indie rock band TOPS has been making dreamy, alternative synthpop since 2011. Their fifth album, Bury the Key, continues to explore this combination of genres that the Montréal-based four-piece band, led by vocalist Jane Penny, is now known for.

This time, as evidenced by one of its most catchy tracks, “ICU2,” the album channels pared-back yet powerful instrumentation. The song has a wistful sound that evolves into an intoxicating, upbeat energy.

“Annihilation” is one of the funkier ones. It features groovy synths utilized to full effect along with Penny’s lilting vocals that make it feel so distinctly TOPS. A track that provides a memorable sonic experience is “Falling on my Sword,” a frenzied pop tune that varies in tempo, evoking the energy of dancing while everything falls apart.

Honorable mention goes to “Chlorine,” with more classic-rock arrangements and vocals, tying back to how new releases these days offer a comfortable 1970s nostalgia — but are refreshed with modern oomph and sensibilities.