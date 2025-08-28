Exploring El Nido’s charm beyond sunshine and sand

1 of 8

By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

LOW SEASON came early at one of the most popular summer destinations, El Nido, according to a manager in one of the hotels in the coastal town. Yet, despite the gloomy weather, tourists can still enjoy an unforgettable getaway, one that goes beyond the usual island hopping and snorkeling.

“The tourists usually do inland tours; they just rent out a van and then they go around the town,” Annie Rose L. Latoza, pricing manager at Lime Resort El Nido, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Some of the usual land-based activities include ziplining 750 meters across Las Cabanas Beach; trekking at the Taraw Cliff Canopy, an Instagram-worthy spot with a panoramic view of Bacuit Bay; riding an ATV at Daluyon Surf; and making a quick stop at a souvenir shop along Town Square.

Meanwhile, for tourists who want to have the ultimate staycation on the island while enjoying the sea breeze, accommodations like Lime Resort have more to offer than just a relaxing place.

LIME RESORT EL NIDO

Located at Sitio Lugadia, Brgy. Corong-Corong, Lime Resort El Nido is about 15 to 20 minutes away from the airport. It currently has 164 operating rooms, with rates ranging from P4,500 to P15,500 during the rainy season.

“Usually we go up to 40% (discount) if ever the occupancies are really low,” Ms. Latoza said. “But on the usual days, especially during the regular season, 20%.”

During their stay, guests can enjoy the resort’s amenities like the Sky Lounge, the KTV area, the playground, an infinity pool overlooking the Bacuit Bay, an indoor gym, the rooftop, and the function room.

“Sometimes our guests, especially back in July, just stayed in our hotel,” Ms. Latoza said. “Luckily, we have our pool, so despite the rain, they were still able to use it.”

The Pulp Café, conveniently located in the building’s lobby, offers guests their daily coffee fix in a cozy setting.

To keep the atmosphere vibrant, the resort also hosts events such as Happy Hour from Monday to Thursday, Ladies Night/Live DJ on Wednesdays, and Grill Night with live entertainment from Friday to Sunday — perfect for mingling, unwinding, and soaking in the island vibe.

Rain or shine, El Nido continues to offer more than its turquoise waters and fiery sunsets. Its beauty shines not only in its sun-drenched beaches and mesmerizing corals, but in the local community that ensures every visit is worth remembering.

BEACH CLUBS

Situated on the shorelines of Palawan’s crystal waters and fine white sand, beach clubs are a huge hit in El Nido.

“Filipinos like to be more comfortable than foreigners,” Carmel Delos Santos-Panelo, the manager of the Angkla Beach Club and Boutique Resort, told reporters in an interview.

Foreigners, she noted, are content to lounge around anywhere, even just by the beach.

Angkla — which hosted the beach wedding of basketball player Kiefer Ravena and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Diana Mackey earlier this August — is a stunning beach club popular among local tourists.

Compared to other resorts in El Nido, Angkla takes pride in its beach club, which has “never” experienced a slow season since its establishment in 2020.

Walk-in visitors are allowed at the beach club for a P1,000 fee, consumable for drinks and food, and pool access.

To set the mood, a DJ spins lively beats during lunch, a lively background when dining on the club’s signature Filipino dishes and refreshing cocktails, all coming together to create a laid-back tropical escape.

“You can enjoy the whole day here. You can eat breakfast to lunch, then stay through sunset until dinner if you like,” Ms. Panelo said. “That’s probably why we don’t really have a slow season at the beach club,” she added.

Another beach club known for having a beautiful spot to watch the sunset is Panorama Beach Club. Although it is exclusive for checked-in guests, walk-in visitors can still watch the El Nido sunset at Chabacano, a Spanish/Mediterranean restaurant just above the beach club which serves an iconic Paella Negra and melt-in-the-mouth Manchego Croquetas.

The golden hour from 4 to 7 p.m. is the perfect time to dine at Chabacano, where guests can savor their meals while watching the sun dip below the horizon.

BITES AROUND THE TOWN SQUARE

For a more laid-back set-up, a lot of affordable yet filling meals are available across El Nido’s Town Central Square.

With a menu ranging from Filipino to European dishes, Artcafe, one of the oldest establishments in El Nido, serves an array of hearty meals at the right price.

The vibrant restaurant tucked in the heart of the town’s busy streets is known for its sustainability and eco-friendliness. “Our salad is organic, fresh from our farm,” said Resiel G. Malindin, restaurant manager of Artcafe. “Local vegetables like lettuce and arugula are from our own farm, and then chicken,” she added.

A few steps away is Jeje Bistro, a newly opened restaurant serving breakfast plates and handcrafted cocktails, perfect for brunch or casual hangouts.

Boutique shops and lively bars also dot the town to ensure that every visitor finds something memorable to bring home, whether it’s a keepsake, a night of fun, or simply the charm of island living.

BusinessWorld was part of the press trip in El Nido hosted by Lime Resort El Nido from Aug. 12 to 14.