Resort News (08/28/25)

1 of 4

Renovated Lagen to open in September

LAGEN ISLAND, the island sanctuary in the heart of Palawan’s Bacuit Bay, will reopen this September following a sweeping renovation. The redesign thoughtfully curates its accommodations into 42 Forest Rooms and Water Villas. Every detail of Lagen tells a story honoring Filipino tradition. Guests are welcomed into an arrival hall inspired by the iconic paraw sailing boats, adorned with hand-carved wood and ceramic beadwork crafted by local artisans. Within the room’s interiors, intricate weaves and fine woodwork pay homage to Filipino craftsmanship, while design elements draw from indigenous patterns. The renovation was a multidisciplinary collaboration between WATG, Wimberly Interiors Studio, Henning Larsen, and Ayala Land Hospitality’s Creative Team. Each suite and villa features a main bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, ensuite bathroom with double vanity, freestanding bathtub, and dedicated outdoor spaces — sunken lounges that draw Water Villa guests closer to the sea, and balconies in Forest Rooms and Suites with coastal vistas. Architectural nods to the traditional bahay kubo with intricate wall designs and partitions inspired by the Batak tribe’s Giyangganan weaving pattern, while indigenous motifs of the Tagbanua, Tausug, and Maranao people subtly weave throughout its interiors. Aside from the rooms there is a state-of-the-art Dive Centre, a Marine and Biodiversity Conservation Center, and a two-level sanctuary for holistic wellness with a spa garden, a yoga studio, a healing pool, and private treatment rooms.

Banwa named in Greatest Luxe Hotel list again

FOR THE THIRD TIME, Banwa Private Island, an ultra-exclusive private island in Palawan, has been included in Robb Report’s 50 Greatest Luxury Hotels on Earth. The list, established in 2023, is put together by 26 “Travel Masters,” described as “globally respected luxury travel specialists renowned for crafting extraordinary journeys for an elite international clientele.” Each nominates their top five exceptional properties, encompassing both new openings and icons across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia. This latest inclusion in Robb Report adds to Banwa Private Island’s growing list of international accolades, including the Editor’s Choice Award in The Gallivanter’s Guide 2024; being named “Private Island of the Year” by Destination Deluxe for three non-consecutive years (2020, 2022, and 2023); “Best Beach, Island or Upcountry Resort in the Philippines” by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific in 2023; “Best of the Best in Travel” by Robb Report Hong Kong in 2024; and “World’s Leading Luxury Private Island” by the World Travel Awards in 2019. Banwa Private Island has only six contemporary beachfront villas — each with expansive interiors, private terraces and gardens, a jacuzzi, and a full-sized spring water pool. The villas offer complete seclusion, with discreet service staff available at a moment’s notice but never in view. Located in the heart of the Sulu Sea, the resort is surrounded by one of the country’s most biodiverse marine corridors. Each guest’s stay contributes to conservation efforts through the Aquos Foundation, which supports habitat protection and scientific research. The resort island operates its own organic farm that supplies fresh produce to its kitchens; a self-replenishing artesian well provides natural water for drinking, bathing, and pools. The island is also uniquely mosquito-free, maintained through an entomologist-designed trapping system that eliminates the need for chemical sprays while safeguarding the delicate ecosystem. Dining is entirely bespoke — there are no menus. Each meal is crafted by the island’s chef, who takes time to understand every guest’s preference and dietary needs. Meals are served in locations chosen to suit the moment — whether it’s a romantic dinner at Bantigue sandbar, sunset dining at the Platform, or an alfresco lunch by the pool. Guests enjoy a seamless, all-inclusive island journey that extends to curated excursions, wellness treatments, and private aviation coordination. From snorkeling the vibrant house reef to exploring UNESCO World Heritage sites like Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River, each itinerary is crafted to inspire discovery and connection with nature. Villa rates begin at $3,050 per night, with a two-night minimum stay. Full island buyouts are available upon request. For more information, visit www.banwaprivateisland.com.