R&B icons Babyface and Patti Austin to share a stage in Manila

TWO GRAMMY-WINNING soulful artists will be coming together in Manila in October. Recording artist and producer Babyface and R&B singer-songwriter Patti Austin are set to perform on Oct. 27, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Babyface (whose full name is Kenneth Edmonds) has won a Grammy 13 times, bagging Producer of the Year four times, three of which were in consecutive years (1995-1997).

He has written and produced hits for artists like Bobby Brown, Boyz II Men, Eric Clapton, Madonna, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Mary J Blige, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, George Michael, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Janet Jackson, NSYNC, Chaka Khan, Faith Evans, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Lionel Richie, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, Lil Wayne, Luther Vandross, Barba Streisand, and countless others.

Meanwhile, Ms. Austin is an R&B, pop, and jazz singer and songwriter who has worked with artists such as Paul Simon, Billy Joel, and Michael Jackson. Her 1982 duet with James Ingram, “Baby, Come To Me,” became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard magazine pop chart. A second duet with Ingram, “How Do You Keep the Music Playing,” appeared on soundtrack to the 1982 film Best Friends. She is also known for her song “Say You Love Me.”

In the 2000s she recorded albums with the Germany-based ensemble WDR Big Band, which led to two of her six Grammy nominations. For Ella (2002) was a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, while the 2008 album Avant Gershwin, earned her the trophy for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

NOSTALGIA AND ROMANCE

For Babyface, the concert will be enjoyed by Filipinos, who are big on nostalgia and romance.

“I’ve been doing a lot of the songs from my catalog. Along with that we do a lot of high-energy stuff and it will be a whole lot of fun,” he said during an online press conference on Aug. 21.

“It’s going to be a night of time travel and going down memory lane,” he added.

The American hitmaker last performed in the Philippines in 2007. He recalled that the crowd was “very memorable.”

“Right now I’m excited about coming back because I got a really good band and the show’s going to be really good,” he explained. “What I’m finding hard to remember is how I was like 18 years ago. It’s hard to imagine that that much time has passed.”

His concerts are an opportunity to sing songs that he had written for other artists, said Babyface.

“When I’m doing a show, I enjoy performing my songs but I also enjoy performing the songs I wrote for everyone else. In my world, the whole thing kind of blends together, being a singer and being a writer, because it’s all part of my artistry,” he said.

As for what songs he looks forward to singing, Babyface told BusinessWorld that he never really knows until the audience makes him realize it.

“It depends on the audience you’re in front of and how it affects them. It makes me look at the songs differently. Some people will call out songs I haven’t thought of in a while!” he explained.

A few underrated ones he learned to appreciate include his 2005 track “The Loneliness,” and his 1996 duet with Stevie Wonder, “How Come, How Long.” The latter was popular overseas in countries like in the Philippines, but not in the United States.

“I don’t think of those songs all the time,” said Babyface. “It’s really the people who make me think of them.”

The concert is presented by Ovation Productions. Tickets for Babyface and Patti Austin in Manila are available at SM Tickets online and outlets nationwide, with prices ranging from P2,580 to P8,880. — Brontë H. Lacsamana