By Zsarlene B. Chua

A FEW MONTHS AGO, I transitioned into the corporate world, where showing up at the office means braving the morning and afternoon commute. With the implicit expectation to always look put together, long-wearing makeup becomes essential for those who want to be presentable without the constant need for touch ups.

That’s when I started looking for affordable and accessible local makeup brands I’d be confident carrying in my small office cosmetics bag. The goal was for it to be low-maintenance, long wearing, and versatile enough to take me from my morning commute to after-work errands without fuss.

Here are some of the brands I’ve been trying the past few months.

I’MMA BEAUTY

One of the newest entrants into the growing local beauty scene is I’mma Beauty. Created by iFace, the company that distributes BYS Cosmetics, Bioten, and VMV Hypoallergenics in the Philippines, the newest brand is all about “no-frills, no limits” and “makeup that works.”

Launched in May, the brand introduced a modest line of blushes, blush toppers, lip tints in cream and water formulas, eyebrow pencils, matte lip bullets, and color balms — all priced at P199 each — signaling its positioning as an affordable makeup brand. The collection spans brights, berries, and safe neutrals, giving consumers both playful and everyday options.

The company sent me a couple of products to try and while none of the colors were those I’d choose for an everyday look (as I typically go for more of a natural look) I did give it a good ol’ try just to see if these products are RTO-worthy.

I tried the Hydro Hue Water Lip Tint in Candid, a deep berry shade, which applied smoothly with good color payoff but faded quickly. The Cream Plush Lip Tint in Soiree, a bright coral, fared no better — though its formula works well if you’re after the soft, blurred lip effect. I also tested the Flush Blush Powder in Crochet, another berry shade, and of all the products, this was my favorite. While it doesn’t suit me as a blush since my skin tone leans warm-fair, I enjoyed using it as a smoky eyeshadow. I also tried their Cheek Beam Blush Topper in Playdate, a bright red shade. While designed to be layered over blush for extra dimension, I found it works just as well on its own for a sheer wash of color.

Taken together, these products reflect I’mma Beauty’s positioning as a brand for consumers who want to explore color at an accessible price point. The lineup is playful and affordable, making it easy to experiment with, though product performance can be uneven across the range.

Will I buy I’mma Beauty? I won’t seek them out, especially the tints since I’m finding I’m not really a tint girl, but when it comes to the blushes I definitely will try other shades — mostly because the price point is something that’s hard to beat.

VICE CO. PERFECT KIZZ VELVET LIP SHAPER AND LIP BULLETS

I recently wrote about the launch of these new products from Vice Co. While I’mma Beauty is all about bringing back color for those who want to experiment, the positioning of Perfect Kizz lip products is for those looking for wearable yet understated shades.

The Velvet Blur Diffused Lip Shaper, created for those who want to emulate the diffused, blurred lip effect, comes in eight shades ranging from a light rosy pink (Sweet Kiss) to cocoa brown (Midnight Kiss). Meanwhile, the Velvet Soft Diffused Lip Bullet comes in 12 shades from a neutral nude shade (So Cozy) to a deeper wine red (So Timeless). The products are P345 each.

I’ve been pairing the Soft Kiss Lip Shaper in nude beige with the So Plush Lip Bullet in rosewood — a shade that leans more mauve than brown — and it has quickly become my daily go-to. The texture applies smoothly and settles into a comfortable soft matte finish. Staying power is moderate as I find myself reapplying after a meal, but it does handle drinks well.

I also fell in love with Forbidden Kiss, a brick-red Lip Shaper, paired with So Chic, a pinkish rose petal shade. Together, they create the perfect “I’m not fully committing to red, but I still want a hint of it” look — ideal for days when you need just a bit more color and confidence.

If there’s a minor drawback, it’s that some shades can appear quite similar — for example, Sweet Kiss (rosy pink) and Soft Kiss (nude beige) are close in tone, with the former just a touch lighter. It’s definitely not a deal-breaker as the line has enough colors and tones for those looking for their perfect beige.

Will I buy it again? Yes — because the shades are versatile, the formula is comfortable, and it fits seamlessly into my everyday routine.

In the end, everyday makeup is about balance — products that last through commutes and long office hours while staying effortless to wear. I’mma Beauty offers playful experimentation, while Vice Co. delivers versatile, dependable shades. For my routine, Vice Co. wins out, but both make affordable, long-wearing options more accessible to Filipinas on the go.

I’mma Beauty and Vice Co. are available nationwide via online and offline platforms.

Zsarlene B. Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games — and occasionally food. None of the products she reviews or writes about are the writer’s clients. Contact the author at zsarlene.chua@gmail.com.