Tessera unveils Podium store, new collections

NATURAL diamonds meet contemporary gold designs in the new store of jewelry company Tessera at The Podium Mall in Mandaluyong City.

Tessera was founded by husband-and-wife duo Carl and Papat Fider in 2011. The Podium branch is their 5th store, and it will be the only one to house their new collections — Bold in Gold and Bridal Edit.

Ms. Fider told BusinessWorld that these are for clients who already have their signature classics. Sought-after items among the classics include standard engagement rings, diamond studs, and tennis necklaces, which are basically symmetrical strands adorned with uniformly sized diamonds.

In contrast, the new collections incorporate gold with diamonds and sport more contemporary designs for younger women.

“From the ‘Bold in Gold’ collection, the chunky necklace is very modern, something different from the usual. It’s fashion-forward and has a touch of modern luxury,” said Ms. Fider.

“The reason we created ‘Bridal Edit’ is we want the younger brides to wear something their age, like statement earrings, something they won’t feel scared of wearing for their weddings,” she added.

The store in The Podium also reflects these collections, with white, green, and gold interiors as opposed to their other stores that are bronze and green.

Their 6th store in Molito, Alabang — which will be the first in the south of Metro Manila — will follow a similar direction as well, according to the jewelry company. It is set to open within the year.

THE VALUE OF DIAMONDS

Although lab-grown diamonds are more affordable, Ms. Fider told BusinessWorld that naturally mined diamonds can still reflect high quality under a certain budget.

Tessera’s stones, certified by the Gemological Institute of America, are “responsibly obtained” and “conflict-free” diamonds. Choosing which to buy is a matter of preference.

“It all boils down to budget, regardless of how much you research about clarity and specs. Google will always tell you to get the highest-quality one, but it’s pricier. It should always go back to what can fit your budget,” Ms. Fider said.

The Philippine market, for one, tends to prioritize size over specs, she explained. “Flawless diamonds tend to be the most expensive ones. For me, as long as the inclusions are not obvious, or to my naked eye the stone still looks brilliant and clear, I’m okay with it.”

Diamonds with a tinge of color can also distinguish them from lab-grown diamonds.

“Lab-grown ones are too perfect, too white, too brilliant, too flawless,” Ms. Fider said, “And it’s a natural characteristic of diamonds to have inclusions. So I always have a soft spot for natural, imperfect diamonds.”

Most of all, diamonds are a good investment, she concluded.

“The diamond industry has always been there, proving that it will last. It is not disposable. You can pass it on, and people really use it. That’s what makes it a good investment.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana