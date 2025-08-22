Clara Benin puts a new spin on two-year-old album

1 of 3

Vinyl edition released through Backspacer Records

THE deluxe version of Filipino singer-songwriter Clara Benin’s second full-length album, befriending my tears (and then some), is now available at indie vinyl record shop Backspacer Records in Pasig City.

First released digitally in 2023 under Sony Music label OFFMUTE, the album boasts emotionally resonant songwriting and intimate production. Having a vinyl edition will make it more “timeless and classic,” according to Ms. Benin.

As a fan of vinyl records, she said at the launch on Aug. 18 at Backspacer Records that the collaboration with the indie retailer began when she messaged them on Instagram to inquire about a Novo Amor record.

“They didn’t have it, but then they asked if I wanted to produce my music in vinyl with them,” she recalled. “I said yes!”

Ms. Benin highlighted the album’s themes of vulnerability, self-acceptance, and emotional healing. “It’s about learning to love yourself, and to befriend yourself.”

For the indie folk artist, collaborating is difficult, as she describes herself as “shy and reserved,” though this album was different due to her friends Sam and Tim Marquez of One Click Straight, Gabba Santiago, and Francis Lorenzo.

“They’ve been really good friends of mine. They know me, and they understand the heart behind my music,” she said.

The vinyl edition features an expanded tracklist, including remixes, early demos, and live recordings. Three bonus tracks are exclusive to the physical format, plus full-color artwork and detailed liner notes.

Among the standout tracks is “blink,” which won Best Engineered Recording at the 2022 Awit Awards, alongside fan favorites such as “imposter syndrome.”

Ms. Benin cited “blink” as the song that renewed her songwriting spark over two years ago. “There was something really magical and special about it,” she explained. “This was during the pandemic and I was feeling burnt out. After that song, I felt I could make an album.”

Meanwhile, “imposter syndrome” was the song she could relate to more and more over time. “The more I sing it, the more I can relate,” she said.

WHAT’S NEXT

At the launch, Ms. Benin welcomed fans who pre-ordered the vinyl edition and performed a few songs for them.

The heartfelt set, supported by creative collaborator, life partner, and post-rock musician Gabba Santiago, showcased her sense of introspection and understated stage presence.

Among the well-received hits performed were “affable dork,” the lyrics coming to life with an endearing intimacy, and “small town,” its melodies getting the crowd to quietly bop along.

As someone who has been in the indie OPM scene and doing gigs since she was 18, Ms. Benin told the press, “I’m very grateful I get to be a part of it. My biggest realization is showing up for your art and for yourself every day.”

She will mark the 10th anniversary of her debut album and early EPs this October, through a two-night concert at the Manila Metropolitan Theater on Oct. 3 and 4.

Aside from that, more music is in the works. “I’m working on new songs. That’s all I can say for now,” she told BusinessWorld.

Clara Benin’s befriending my tears (and then some) vinyl record, with layout designed by Mia Claravall-Reyes, can be purchased exclusively via Backspacer Records’ official website and its physical store, located at the 2nd floor of D’Ace Plaza in Kapitolyo, Pasig City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana