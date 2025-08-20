INTERNATIONAL BALLET STARS from Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet will be bringing fresh fire to the home stage of Ballet Manila for a restaging of the energetic Don Quixote. The three-night affair, set for Aug. 22 to 24 at the Aliw Theater, will be headlined by renowned ballet dancers Renata Shakirova and Kimin Kim, who have danced Don Quixote together at the Mariinsky countless times.

Ballet Manila’s artistic director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde said at an Aug. 15 press conference that they chose Don Quixote to close the season for Ballet Manila’s 30th year following Ms. Shakirova’s guesting in Giselle last year.

Faced with the possibility of her and Mr. Kim starring together, the obvious choice was a ballet that they had already mastered together.

“When Kimin became available, then we could finally do this dream collaboration. For the two, this is their ‘king ballet,’” said Ms. Macuja-Elizalde, referencing the equivalent Russian term korolevsky spektakl, which refers to a ballet that best represents a dancer’s artistry.

For Mr. Kim, it was easy to say yes due to the artistic director’s close ties with his mentors back in Mariinsky. It is his first time in the Philippines, and his first time dancing with Ballet Manila.

“Lisa is a really close friend of my teachers, whom I call my parents. She invited me several times before, but due to my schedule, I couldn’t come,” he said. “Finally, I’m here!”

Ms. Shakirova added that having danced the role of Kitri countless times before has helped her discover new things in each performance.

“I can change something and find small pieces each time. With Kimin now, I think we can rehearse just a few times because we’ve been together and we’ve had really good communication,” she said.

She also expressed a fondness for the role itself: “Kitri is such a bright role, and it’s such a positive, happy ballet that definitely, if you’re a first timer, you will enjoy [it].”

Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Ms. Shakirova joined the Mariinsky Ballet upon her graduation in 2015. Her first principal role was that of Kitri in Don Quixote.

Meanwhile, Seoul-born Mr. Kim graduated from the Korea National University of Arts. He has been a Mariinsky Ballet soloist since 2012 and a principal dancer since 2015.

He explained that, while he has performed as Basilio in Don Quixote many times before, it doesn’t mean he will do it the same each time.

“It’s better to go onstage, dance, and maybe fall. I dance differently every time because I want the audience to see a new me every time,” he said. “I can’t promise I’m going to always be good, but I can promise each performance is going to be different!”

As the final offering of Ballet Manila’s 30th year, Don Quixote brings energy to the stage. It is based on episodes taken from the famous novel Don Quixote de la Mancha by Miguel de Cervantes. It follows Kitri and Basilio, who encounter multiple obstacles to their love: Kitri’s father wants her to marry the wealthy nobleman Gamache, then the eccentric Don Quixote mistakes Kitri for his beloved Dulcinea. It takes a lot of adventures and mischief for the lovers to finally marry.

Ms. Macuja-Elizalde described it as “one bravura number after another” and “a clap-trapper of a ballet.”

“The audience is always clapping after every variation, after every performance of a group dance, because it’s such a fiery, happy celebration on stage,” she said.

Ms. Macuja-Elizalde added that Don Quixote is a great way to show off Ballet Manila’s strength. “We have a slew of classical, neo-classical, and Filipino ballets in our repertoire. We are 42 professional dancers strong in our company, celebrating 30 years,” she said.

Don Quixote, starring Mariinsky Ballet stars Renata Shakirova and Kimin Kim, runs for three performances: Aug. 22 at 8 p.m., and Aug. 23 and 24 at 5 p.m. All performances will be staged at Aliw Theater at Star City, CCP Complex, Pasay City. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph. — Brontë H. Lacsamana