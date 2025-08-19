Entertainment News (08/19/25)

1 of 11

2025 Korean Film Festival opens this August

THE Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) has launched this year’s Korean Film Festival, with the theme “Scenes on Screen.” It will hold screenings, exhibits, talks, and competitions throughout the month. An exhibit on production design in Korean films will be mounted from Aug. 27 to Nov. 21 (venue to be announced). A talkback session with Philippine-Korean film experts and an awarding of a student short film competition will take place on Aug. 27 at the University of the Philippines’ Cine Adarna. Finally, Korean films will be screened for free at SM Mall of Asia, SM City Iloilo, and SM Lanang Premier from Aug. 29 to 31. All events are free.

Shangri-La Plaza hosts the Spartan Run Club

TO MARK National Heroes Day, Shangri-La Plaza is holding a running clinic on Aug. 25 with the Spartan Run Club. The session, led by 2023 SEA Games silver medalist Jeffrey Reginio, aims to take one’s running skills to the next level. The clinic is open to runners of all ages and levels. The race day will be held at Streetscape in Shangri-La Plaza, starting with a warm-up at 5 a.m. followed by the running clinic at 7 a.m., and concluding with a coffee party at 9 a.m. Slots can be reserved via the Spartan Race Philippines Facebook page, with a registration fee of P100.

David Archuleta releases new EP

AMERICAN singer-songwriter David Archuleta has released a new EP titled Earthly Delights. It follows the worldwide success of his hit single, “Crème Brûlée” and follow-up single, “Can I Call You.” Earthly Delights marks Mr. Archuleta’s first collection of new music in over five years. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

DABDA to perform live in Manila

SOUTH KOREAN indie rock band DABDA will have their Philippine debut on Sept. 5 at the Sari-Sari Bar, Makati City. It is part of their tour spanning key cities across East and Southeast Asia. The four-piece math rock band, known for the intricate rhythms, lush sonic textures, and pop sensibilities, will be joined by two similar Filipino acts: post-rock artist GABBA and emo/noise-pop collective (e)motion engine. Tickets are now available via https://www.bit.ly/dabdamnl.

GMA premieres short film showcase

WITH GMA Sparkle Artists starring in seven short films, GMA Network aims to spotlight stories that resonate across generations of Filipinos. With an overall title of “Ganito Tayo, Kapuso,” the seven films that have just been released with each highlighting one of the network’s seven core values: Maka-Diyos, Masayahin, Maabilidad, Makabayan, Mapagmalasakit, Mapagmahal, and Malikhain (Godly, Cheerful, Capable, Patriotic, Caring, Loving, and Creative). Viewers can catch these short films on GTV. They will also be shown on other channels: I Heart Movies on Aug. 23, GMA on Aug. 24, and Heart of Asia on Aug. 31. They will also be available on the official GMA Network YouTube channel starting Aug. 25.

Audrey Hobert’s debut album out now

THE debut album from Audrey Hobert, titled Who’s the Clown?, is out now via RCA Records. The official, self-directed music video for one of its singles, “Thirst Trap,” has also premiered. The tracks on the collection were made by Ms. Hobert with her production partner Ricky Gourmet, all exploring her creative vision. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

Mermaids unveils new single featuring Roxy Modesto

SINGAPORE-BASED producer mermaids has announced the release of “Thought Shuffle,” a deep lo-fi house track that marks the producer’s return for 2025. The single, released under SEAlectors, features the saxophone work of Roxy Modesto, a staple of both jazz and rock landscapes in the Philippines and Indonesia. “Thought Shuffle” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

One Click Straight announces tour

FILIPINO alt-pop band One Click Straight will be bringing back their popular two-leg tour this August and September, in support of their upcoming stint at the AXEAN Festival 2025 in Bali next month. The two-day gig, which features two intimate yet high-energy shows, doubles as a fundraiser and a gesture of gratitude to the fans who have fueled the band’s journey. Leg 1 kicks off on Aug. 28 at Mow’s, Matalino St., Diliman, Quezon City, featuring special performances by Suyen and Munimuni. Leg 2 follows on Sept. 6 at Minsan Studio, Malingap St., Diliman, Quezon City, with guests Ena Mori, Gabba, and Toneejay.

Kontrabida Academy to premiere on Netflix

THE film Kontrabida Academy with Barbie Forteza and Eugene Domingo will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 11. It follows Gigi (Ms. Forteza) whose life is falling apart in all aspects. She turns to Mauricia (Ms. Domingo), who invites her to enroll at Kontrabida Academy, a place that can teach her to be bad, bongga, and brave.

K-pop star Jisoo stars in Singapore tourism video

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has collaborated with K-pop artist Jisoo to release a special video for “Your Love,” a track from her new mini album AMORTAGE. Set against the backdrop of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore, the video highlights the natural wonders of Singapore. The behind-the-scenes video showcases immersive experiences in Rainforest Wild ASIA and the Singapore Zoo.

Dilaw releases first full-length album

AFTER months of radio silence, the hitmakers behind “Uhaw” are back. Filipino band Dilaw is set to drop their first-ever full album, RARARA, on Sept. 5. With a desire to return to their roots, the album was written and produced in Baguio, where the band originated. The release will coincide with their first album concert on Sept. 6 at Soundcheck Studios, Pasig City, with opening acts like Novocrane, Kenaniah, and Kamikazee. Tickets are now available on https://www.xperto.live/events/dilaw-sa-pasig-sa-may-soundcheck-studios. The album concert will also serve as the kick-off for their upcoming album tour.